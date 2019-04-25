SYLACAUGA -- For the second season in a row, Sylacauga High School’s baseball team must travel to Mobile for a challenging playoff series.
The Aggies (19-7), who were swept by eventual Class 5A state champion Faith Academy in the quarterfinals in 2018, will face St. Paul’s (24-4) today in a best-of-three, second-round series that starts at 4:30 p.m. with a doubleheader. If the teams split, an if-necessary game will be played Saturday at a time yet to be determined.
“If you’re going to get to where we want to go, you’re going to run into them at some point,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “I’ll tell you what I like a lot about our group and their makeup is they don’t care who it is. I think they’d rather have St. Paul’s than somebody else.
“They like a challenge and they respond well to a challenge. I do know this -- they’re not going to be scared. They’re not going to be intimidated. They think they belong with them. I think we’ll get our best effort.”
Sylacauga built up plenty of confidence in the opening round six days ago. The Aggies swept Ramsay 5-0 and 17-0 in a series where the offense and defense jelled together well.
“Defensively, we’re set,” Bell said. “We’re ready to go there. There’s nothing to tweak or nobody to try out anywhere. We’re pretty set there. I feel really good about our defense. Our defense is as good as most teams we play.
“Offensively, they’re a contagious bunch. When one at the top, like Jordan (Ridgeway), for example -- when the first couple guys start getting hits, everybody just sort of follows suit. They’ve been like that. Hopefully, they’re starting to get hot at the right time, and it will, hopefully, pay off for us.”
As of Tuesday’s practice, Bell said he wasn’t sure how he planned to approach his pitching rotation.
“I’ll try to learn a little more about St. Paul’s before we decide that,” he said. “The coaching staff will sit around and go through some different scenarios before we decide on the order. We know who it’s going to be. We just don’t know the order yet.”
Aggies senior right fielder Brady Davis said it feels good to be back in the playoffs.
“Last season, we had two tough losses to Faith,” Davis said. “I’m feeling really good about this year. I feel like we’ll try to make it past the third round (this season) ... It’s going to take a team effort to do it, but I think we can if we play how we (know we) can play.”
Sylacauga senior outfielder Anderson Wykoff said there’s a different outlook this season compared to a year ago.
“Last year was the first time going that far, so it was a new experience for us,” he said. “We were kind of trying to test the waters to see what we were capable of, but we just weren’t really familiar with anything.
“This year, building off last year, we just have a whole lot more confidence. We already realize we won the first round a couple nights ago, and we’re able to do it again … We just have to do everything right, execute the little things. Where we’re at right now is a really good spot for us to just build off of ... and continue to keep playing baseball the way we need to play.”
Senior Lane Strickland said he’s looking for opportunities to aid this team in reaching its goals.
“Being a role player and a utility player, I always just try to do what I can to help the team out, whether it’s on the basepath or filling in for somebody in the field,” he said. “We try to be pretty aggressive on the basepath, having good dirt ball reads, taking extra bases when we can and just doing all the little things right.
“We’re trying to make it to the third round or better like we did last year. It’s going to be rough, but the way we’re playing right now, we’re pretty good. If we hit and do everything else like we should, we’re going to be good down there.”