SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Fire Department along with multiple other agencies responded to a pallet fire outside the Sylacauga Tank building on East Fort Williams Street on Friday.
According to Sylacauga fire Chief Adam Gardner, the department received a call at 2:52 p.m. regarding a large pallet fire.
Gardner said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the low humidity and high winds could have been a factor.
“There were no injuries, and the building was occupied at the time of the fire. Everyone inside was able to get out safely,” Gardner said.
The Sylacauga Tank building suffered no major damages, Gardner said.
“There is light heat damage to some of the walls inside the building, but no damage was done to any equipment inside,” he said.
Gardner said the fire has been contained.
Sylacauga police, Sylacauga ambulance, Sylacauga Utilities Board, Hollins Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department were also on scene to assist.