Sylacauga fire Lt. Scott Kines recognized for recent promotion

 Denise Sinclair/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga fire Chief Adam Gardner (right) during a recent City Council meeting recognized one of his department’s firefighters who had been promoted. Scott Kines is now a lieutenant. He has been a firefighter for 13 years with Sylacauga.

