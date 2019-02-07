SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga fire Chief Adam Gardner (right) during a recent City Council meeting recognized one of his department’s firefighters who had been promoted. Scott Kines is now a lieutenant. He has been a firefighter for 13 years with Sylacauga.
Sylacauga fire Lt. Scott Kines recognized for recent promotion
Denise Sinclair
Get email notifications on Denise Sinclair daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Denise Sinclair posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Loading...
Loading...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Home News Updates
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 13