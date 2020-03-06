Sylacauga Fire Department to apply for FEMA grant to purchase new equipment

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Fire Department is applying for grant funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid with purchasing new personal protective equipment (PPE).
“The department is in need of new turnout gear,” Sylacauga fire Chief Nate Osgood said. “Each set of our turnout gear includes boots, pants, suspenders, a coat, helmet, two sets of gloves and two Nomex hoods.”
The department is in need of the new PPE because some of its current gear is near its end of life, the chief noted.
Osgood said his department is in need of 25 turnout sets, costing approximately $73,750.
During their meeting Tuesday, members City Council approved a request from the Fire Department to contract with JMCM Enterprises to help with the grant writing process.
If awarded, the city will be required to match 5 percent of the awarded funds, in addition to a 5 percent grant writers fee.
The grant application date is March 13, city officials note.
Osgood said the department would find out if and how much it could be awarded at a later date.
In other business, the council:
Approved transferring ownership of a previously deemed surplus 1997 Ford Crown Victoria utilized by the Sylacauga Police Department to the Sylacauga Housing Authority;
Approved a request from Blue Bell Creameries for an extension of a tax abatement on equipment purchases until Sept. 30. The abatement was granted in February 2018. The abatement was set to end Feb. 28;
Authorized Walter D. Lewis of Piper Sandler Companies to begin work with the city in the refunding and issuance of bonds;
Authorized retaining the law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP., as bond council;
Adopted the fiscal 2020 Capital budget;
Approved travel and expenses for police Investigator Roman Hubbard, police Officer Josh Jones, police Officer Josh Morris, police Officer Angela Tait and police Officer Andy Layton to attend Middle Eastern Intelligence training in Montgomery on March 9-11. Total estimated expenses are $45 per participant;
Approved travel and expenses for police Officer Chris Wykoff, police Sgt. Kelly White, police Lt. Tim Collier and police Officer Terry Gallahair Jr., to attend the Survive and Thrive training course in Montgomery on March 18-19. Total estimated expense is $30 per officer;
Approved travel and expenses for human resource specialist Jayne McGee to attend the 2020 Birmingham Society of Human Resource Managers Legal Update conference April 8. Estimated expenses for McGee total $159.39; and
Approved accounts payable for January in the amount of $647,946.11.
The next City Council meeting will be Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. A work session will be prior at 5.
