Sylacauga fire Chief Adam Gardner retires after 26 years of service

SYLACAUGA -- Chief Adam Gardner has retired after serving 26 years with the Sylacauga Fire Department.
A retirement luncheon was held in his honor at Sylacauga City Hall on Friday, his last official day as chief.
“I appreciate everyone being here today,” Gardner said to members of the Fire Department. “You all are like brothers to me, and I hope whoever is named chief will pick up where we left off.”
Gardner is a Sylacauga native and graduate of B.B. Comer High School. He has been a member of the Sylacauga Fire Department since Jan. 24, 1994.
He was appointed interim chief in 2017. Gardner has served as chief since January 2018.
Earlier this month, members of the Sylacauga City Council approved a resolution declaring the chief’s duty fire helmet with personalized face shield and his fire chief badge as surplus property as part of his retirement benefits.
Garnder and his wife, Daphnee, have three children, Blake, Tara and Cason, and three grandchildren, Cash, Brighton and Jet.
Now that he is retired, Gardner said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family on its farm and doing more work with his homebuilding business.
“He has done an outstanding job,” Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said. “During his time as chief, he has got his department fully staffed, helped our Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating go down and has boosted morale. He’s going to be sorely missed. We want to thank him for all of his hard work.”
Heigl added additional information regarding Gardner’s replacement will be announced next week.
