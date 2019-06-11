A Sylacauga father and son were killed when a car struck the motorcycle they were riding Saturday night in Coosa County.
Monty Ray Jones, 45, of Sylacauga was killed when the 1997 Harley Davidson he was operating was struck by a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse on U.S. Highway 280 at the 62 mile marker near the intersection of Alabama 115, according to reports and Coosa County Coroner Jack Brewer.
A 17-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was also killed. Brewer said both were pronounced dead on the scene.
Brewer would not release the name of the passenger, but did confirm the passenger was Jones’s son.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, Timothy Matthew Caldwell, 19, of Kellyton was charged with two felony counts for leaving the scene of an accident, according to an AL.com report.
The accident remained under investigation Tuesday by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Efforts to reach state troopers for additional information were unsuccessful.