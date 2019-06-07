Sylacauga Farmers Market draws good crowd Friday morning

SYLACAUGA -- Folks flocked to the Sylacauga Farmers Market on Friday morning to purchase fresh grown produce from local farmers.
There are plenty of opportunities to buy from farmers around the area.
On Mondays from noon to 3 p.m., Childersburg holds Market Day in the parking lot next to City Hall. The Talladega Farmers Market is every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot.
The Sylacauga Farmers Market at Blue Bell Park opens at 7 on Friday mornings and goes until noon. For more photos from the farmers markets, please see a future edition of The Daily Home.