Those who make the difficult decision of donating the organs of a loved one in the midst of traumatic grief extend the lives of many receiving transplants.
The family of Jordan Matthews of Sylacauga recently made that same decision and traveled last week to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to see Jordan’s name unveiled on a Wall of Heroes. A collaborative effort of UMMC, the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency and the Mississippi Lions Eye Bank, the memorial displays are a tribute to honor patients who gave the final gift of organ, eye or tissue donation.
Jordan’s name, along with those of dozens more adult and child donors, were recited Friday during the annual Wall of Heroes recognition ceremony at UMMC’s Chapel.
“It’s one small way that we can show our gratitude and honor them for the heroes they are,” said Kellie Wier, MORA’s director of hospital development.
Twenty-six people at the ceremony, from arm babies to senior citizens, wore identical T-shirts in memory of Jordan, a 21-year-old baseball star and rising senior at Tougaloo College in Mississippi. Just days before his death in August following an asthma attack, Jordan was preparing to sign a contract to play minor league ball for the Atlanta Braves, said his mom, Sheila Kidd.
The family entourage included his grandmother, his sister and a plethora of aunts, uncles and cousins who drove almost five hours, in a total eight vehicles, from Sylacauga to see Jordan’s photo unveiled on the Wall of Heroes.
Her son was a community volunteer, worked in his church audiovisual ministry, and had played baseball since he was 6, Kidd said. “He did so much.”
The need for organ donation is great. As of Oct. 28, 170 organs had been transplanted in 2019 at UMMC, Mississippi’s only transplant center. Of that number, 110 were kidneys; eight, pancreas; 38, liver; and 14, heart. The national waiting list is more than 114,000. Nationally, an average of 20 people die each day while waiting for an organ, and a new person is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.
One organ donor can save eight lives, and one tissue and eye donor can improve the lives of 50 or more. Jordan’s family is proud he’s among the life-saving donors.
“On his driver’s license, he had that little heart,” Kidd said of the symbol designating the license holder as an organ donor. “I wanted to honor his wishes.”
Ruth Cummings is the assistant director for media relations at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.