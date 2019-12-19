Sylacauga Family Health continues decorating tradition (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- Christmas cheer fills the halls of Sylacauga Family Health Center as the office space has been adorned with Christmas decor to brighten the spirits of patients.
Sylacauga Family Health Center is the office for Dr. Michael Swearingen and Jenni Sylestine, nurse practitioner.
Decorating for Christmas and other holidays, such as Halloween, is something the office has done for many years, staff said.
Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until noon and 1-5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. The center is at 208 W. Fort Williams St.
Sylacauga Family Health will close at noon on Christmas Eve, and reopen on Dec. 27.
To set up an appointment or to find out more, call 256-249-0943.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.