SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga Family Health Center has continued its annual tradition of decorating for Halloween.
Throughout the month of October, the business looks more like a haunted house than a family practice, Sylacauga Family Health Center staff note.
“Our patients start asking about them in September,” Debbie Pierce of Sylacauga Family Health said. “It’s something the office has done for many years and it just keeps getting bigger and better.”
Pierce added the center will continue its decorating tradition for the Christmas holidays.
Sylacauga Family Health Center is the office for Dr. Michael Swearingen and Jenni Sylestine, nurse practitioner.
Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until noon and 1-5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. The center is at 208 W. Fort Williams St.
To set up an appointment or to find out more, call 256-249-0943.
