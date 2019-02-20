MONTGOMERY -- Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team fell to Ramsay 59-58 in the 2019 Southeast Regional Tournament final at Garrett Coliseum on Wednesday.
For the first time in three seasons, the defending Class 5A champion Aggies will miss out on a trip to Birmingham to compete in the Final Four.
“It hurts, not just for us (as coaches), but for these kids,” Sylacauga head coach Will Copeland said. “These kids have worked really hard in their careers to get to this point, and to come this close, it hurts.
“The kids ... they’re out there playing and they battled their butts off. They got up. They got down. They just kept battling.”
With the score tied 57-all in the final minute, Ramsay junior Kisean Johnson hit the go-ahead basket for the Rams. He finished with 22 points, three rebounds and tournament MVP honors.
“We told them we were going to go through a little adversity,” Rams head coach Denton Johnson said. “Sylacauga’s a defending state championship team. They’re not going to lay down.”
Aggies senior guard Malik Powell had an opportunity to tie the game from the free-throw line with just under eight seconds to play, but his second shot from the charity stripe hit the rim and bounced out.
After a scramble for the rebound, Sylacauga senior guard Aametrius Sanders wound up with the ball in midair and took a final shot that bounced off the backboard.
Sylacauga held a 44-28 lead early in the third stanza, but the Rams used their pressure defense to hold the Aggies to three points in a seven-minute span. Ramsey trailed 47-46 going into the final quarter.
“We just made some turnovers and didn’t do a good job of handling that pressure in the third quarter,” Copeland said. “The guys came back and fought. I’m proud of these 10 seniors and what they’ve accomplished for this basketball program.”
Sylacauga controlled the first half and shot 50 percent from the floor as the Aggies took a 39-28 lead into the break.
The Aggies received their biggest performance from their largest player, center Shannon Grant. The 6-foot-10 junior logged 21 points, 17 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes on the floor.
“He did a good job in the post of scoring for us and being strong for us,” Copeland said. “All of them (Ramsay) were good rebounders, and Shannon did a good job of playing both ends of the floor.”
Five to know
- Sylacauga senior guard Max Jackson finished second on the team with eight points -- all in the second quarter. Sanders and guard Ty Trammell chipped in six apiece.
- Grant, Powell and Trammell represented the Aggies on the all-tournament team.
- Ramsay’s Calvin Burns (12 points) and Jaylen Bates (10) finished in double-figure scoring, while Todd Battle led the team in rebounds (10).
- Keshawn Murphy and Battle joined Johnson as Ramsay’s all-tournament team members.
- Aggies senior forward Desmon Jones, an all-tournament team member in last season’s Final Four, was unable to contribute significantly in his final game as an Aggie due to an ankle injury. He saw two minutes of time on the floor.
Who said
- Jones on his injury and the season: “Knowing that I came this far in the season to get hurt at the end, it hurt a lot, and it hurts more that we lost just knowing I didn’t even get to put forth the effort to even help us win. This is a good group of young guys. I believe they’ll be back next year, and they’ll be back fighting harder. We’re going to keep on working with them.”
- Coach Johnson on his team’s effort in the second half: “For me, we preach the most important quarter is the third quarter … I challenged them. We had to have a 15-4 type outing defensively. You’re not going to move forward at this point if you just play offense. You’ve got to play defense.”
- Coach Johnson on Johnson’s potential: “If a Division I school doesn’t offer him, I’m going to lose my mind. I’m tired of getting calls from D1s. He needs to get an offer.”