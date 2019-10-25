SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Fall Festival will be from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, at Noble Park. The event is free and open to the public.
The festival will feature many activities, including a trunk-or-treat, pony rides, food and much more.
Candy donations are being accepted at the Sylacauga Housing Authority, a sponsor for the event. The SHA is also accepting canned goods, which will be donated to the SAFE (Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement) Family Services Center.
For more information, contact the Sylacauga Housing Authority at 256-249-0381.
