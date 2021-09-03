Sylacauga faces tough test after unplanned bye week

Last week, Sylacauga caught an unexpected and unwanted breather when Lincoln was forced to forfeit due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
"I think the bad thing is not being able to test your kids against what you had to fix from game one. … Just missing the physicality and getting used to it on Friday nights," Sylacauga coach Rob Carter said. "That is sort of an issue there. Good thing is more time, possibly, to hide anything or change anything that they were able to see, but we're just happy to be able to play."
On Friday night, the Aggies (1-1) return to normalcy will include a road trip to Class 5A foe No. 3 Central-Clay County (2-0). In Sylacauga's only other game this season, the Aggies lost to No. 4 Leeds despite leading by six at the half.
Carter said fatigue got the better of some players in the second half of that one, but he's seen a tremendous amount of improvement with the Aggies' conditioning in the weeks since.
The Sylacauga coach said his staff has also emphasized special teams assignments recently after Leeds blocked one punt and exposed some mistakes regarding the Aggies' kickoff coverage.
"Oh yeah, they remember how they felt," Carter said when asked if the Leeds game served as motivation. "They definitely don't want to feel that way again. So they have worked extra on whether it be their condition or understanding those sort of things."
When asked about Central-Clay, Carter compared Central-Clay running back Elisha McNeil to his own talented back, Maleek Pope.
"We've got to make sure we get people to him when he touches the ball," Carter said. "More than one because he's a really good running back."
Carter said he also expects to face a physical defensive line on Friday night. Perhaps it's well-timed then that the coach noted that starting right tackle Landon Burns, a sophomore, has progressed well recently. Carter also recognized sophomore Christopher West, an offensive guard pushing for more playing time, as another young player that has impressed him during recent practices.
"Those are the areas, depth-wise, we are thin up front," Carter said. "And I really think there are some guys that are buying in and realizing they need to help, and they've got to learn quickly that they will be called on in games on Friday nights."