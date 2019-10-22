SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s volleyball team captured the Class 5A, Area 7 championship with a sweep of Munford in three sets (25-13, 25-16, 25-19) at Douglass-Martin Court on Monday evening.
With the victory, the Lady Aggies advance as a top seed to the South Super Regional Tournament at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The Lady Aggies (21-14) will open play against Area 2 runner-up Jackson (5-16) at 9 a.m. on Thursday, and a victory would give them a second straight season in the Sweet 16.
“We’re excited,” Sylacauga head coach Ashley Blocker said. “We’re going down early. We’re leaving Wednesday. We’ll spend the night, wake up down there and be ready to go.”
In the third set, Lady Aggies senior hitter Aaliyah Carter came up with a crucial kill to break a 19-all stalemate.
From there, she took control of the offense from behind the serving line as Sylacauga churned out the final five points, the last one on a kill by senior hitter Faith Richardson.
“My two leaders on the floor are Aaliyah Carter and Faith Richardson,” Blocker said. “Faith stepped up today on the front row and back row playing really hard in her serve and just keeping a rhythm.
“Aaliyah, on that last set, coming in and getting that kill, then coming back and serving, getting four points in a row, and then Faith ending the game with her kill, that’s just the momentum we needed going into regionals. We’re excited. We’ll see where it’s going.”
Munford and Sylacauga kept pace with each other in the first two sets, with the Lady Lions trailing 11-9 and 12-11, respectively.
Once the Lady Aggies crossed the midway threshold of points needed for victory, their offense took over the sets. The first ended at 25-13 on a Munford serve that sailed a few feet too far, while Carter’s emphatic kill sealed a 25-16 win.
Blocker said she talked to Lady Lions head coach Ashley Hamlin prior to the tournament, and Hamlin told her (Munford’s area tournament) match with Central Clay County would be tough.
“Munford came in, they played their game (against Central Clay County) and props to them (for) getting to go (to regionals), too,” Blocker said. “Same thing here (against us). That was probably the best they’ve played us all year long, so that’s good.”
The Lady Lions also advanced to regional play as a runner-up. Munford (7-17) will face Area 2 champion Citronelle (11-4) on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Munford clinched a bid by defeating Central Clay County in four sets (25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19).
“Last year was the first year we’ve went in many years,” Hamlin said. “That’s been our goal for this year. It kind of seemed out of reach.
“We played Clay Central twice in the preseason, and it didn’t go as well as today. We’ve put in a lot of hard work these past two weeks and we tried a different rotation. It ended up working out in our favor today.”
She added even though Sylacauga is a tough, stout team, she enjoys putting her squad on the floor against the Lady Aggies.
“Every time we play them, we get that much better because they are such a stout team,” Hamlin said. “There was a couple times we were out of position and out of coverage. Then, when we got out of service, we struggled. The first two sets, we played close with them, and that last set was really close.”
Hamlin said several players have been instrumental in the Lady Lions’ season.
“We wouldn’t be able to do it without our setter, Kirsten Rogers,” she said. “She gives 120 percent every single time. Then, I have really good, key defensive players on the back row I can always count on to make sure they’ve got the serve, they’re on the court every time and (they) get the ball into play.”