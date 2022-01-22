Sylacauga defeats Lincoln to win county championship

TALLADEGA—Sylacauga used a third quarter run to defeat Lincoln 65-50 in the championship game of the Talladega County Basketball Tournament on Saturday night.
For the Aggies, this is their first county championship since 2019. This is also their first time winning the county championship at Talladega High School.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of the kids,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “We came out in that third quarter and overwhelmed them. Even though we didn’t shoot the ball the best we were able to overwhelm them. I couldn’t be any prouder of the kids.”
The Aggies were able to maintain a lead throughout the first half as they took a 29-21 lead into halftime. Sylacauga however was able to break the game open in the third quarter. The Aggies opened the period on a 13-1 run. Michri Taylor sparked the run as he scored seven of his 10 points during the run including a pull up 3-pointer to give the Aggies a 39-22 lead.
Sylacauga’s defense was stifling as they held Lincoln without a field goal for over half of the period. Lincoln’s Jayden Woods scored on a layup to cut Sylacauga’s lead down to 43-25 with 3:18 left in the third quarter. The Aggies closed out the quarter strong as they took a 55-32 lead going into the final period.
“We just came wave after wave after wave,” Fullington said. “We played with unbelievable energy and that kind of made up for the loll shooting the ball.”
What to know
-Sylacauga’s Taylor earned Offensive MVP of the Talladega County Tournament. Taylor set the tone for the Aggies defensive especially in the third quarter as he was able to force turnovers. For the tournament, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.6 points per game in three wins. Taylor also did a good job of distributing the ball as he had eight assists earlier in the tournament.
-Jay Campbell led the way for Sylacauga with 15 points against Lincoln. Campbell hit three of the Aggies’ nine 3-pointers on Saturday. Hickey scored 10 points. Campbell earned all-tournament honors along with Brayson Edwards and Jeremy Odem. Odem also earned the Blake Britt Award.
-Jayden Woods led the way for Lincoln with 13 points. Woods earned Defensive MVP honors for the Golden Bears. Isaiah Ashley scored 10 points for the Golden Bears while Korry Davis scored nine points. Camare Hampton and Jai Tanner scored eight points apiece. Hampton and Ashley also earned all-tournament honors.
- B.B. Comer’s Zach Wren, Childersburg’s Isaac Marbury, TC Central’s Cameron Swain and Talladega’s RJ Jones earned all-tournament honors.
Who said
Michri Taylor on winning the county championship:
“You never heard Sylacauga winning it at Talladega, so it just feels good to win it.”
Fullington on Tournament MVP Michri Taylor:
“Michri is one of the seniors on this team and he is a tremendous leader for us. It’s all of the seniors together collectively. What they bring together allows one senior to rise above the others. Tonight, it was Michri and throughout the tournament he played really solid both defensively and offensively. I couldn’t be any prouder.”