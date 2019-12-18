Sylacauga Councilman Donnie Blackmon addresses traffic safety on Norton Ave.

SYLACAUGA -- City Councilman Donnie Blackmon addressed his ongoing concerns regarding traffic safety along Norton Avenue.
Blackmon broached the subject during a City Council meeting Tuesday.
“I have received many complaints from business owners and citizens about the limited sight at the crossings along Norton Avenue,” Blackmon said. “It’s also something I’ve observed driving across my district personally.
“Cars traveling along Norton often speed, and it’s difficult for commuters to navigate to and from those businesses. I think as council we should look into reinstalling the traffic lights or doing something to make drivers have to come to a complete stop -- even if it’s just putting in some four-way stop signs.”
Traffic signals were at the intersections of North Norton Avenue and 1st Street and West 2nd Street, but they were removed in mid-September of 2018.
Police Chief Kelley Johnson previously said the city took down the lights at the two intersections to allow traffic to flow easier from West Fort Williams Street to West 3rd Street.
During a council meeting in October of 2018, Blackmon handed council members copies of petitions with more than 300 names on them, including business owners along North Norton, expressing concerns over the move to take the lights down.
Issues listed on the petition included increased speeding, lack of visibility at intersections and parking lots, pedestrian safety and increased volume of traffic.
Council President Lee Perryman on Tuesday asked Johnson to look into what could be done to address the problem and requested an update at a future council meeting.
No action was taken by the council Tuesday, but Blackmon said he hopes a vote will be considered at the first council meeting of the new year, on Jan. 7.
“I’m going to do what I can to research what we can do as a city to help cover the costs of the traffic signals,” he said. “There may be some type of grant funding available. I’m not trying to say the things we do spend money on as a council are unnecessary, but the safety and security of our citizens should be our number one priority.”
Councilman Dallas Davenport was absent Tuesday.
In other business, the council:
Heard a presentation by Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Strickland regarding the Chamber’s progress in the past year and its five-year vision;
Accepted a recommendation from human relations specialist Jayne McGee regarding proposed changes to medical protocol and employment drug testing. McGee will now administer the test. McGee said the tests cost about $41 an employee through a third party, but they will now only cost $3.75;
Approved a status change for police officer Chris Gallops from PS-1-3, at a rate of $17.93 per hour, to PS-1-4, at a rate of $18.52 per hour, for obtaining his associate degree, to be effective with the pay period beginning Dec. 28;
Accepted the retirement of Sylacauga fire Chief Adam Gardner effective Jan. 31;
Approved a request from the Code Enforcement Department to extend employment of a temporary worker for up to 180 days at the billable rate of approximately $13 per hour with TempForce Smart Staffing Solutions;
Authorized the payment of $304.30 from the Marble City Perpetual Care Fund to Pete’s Feed & Seed for materials and supplies purchased by the Marble City Cemetery Committee;
Extended the waiver of the $150 annexation application fee through March 31;
Approved a contract with Culver Heating & Air to remove and replace existing ductwork and grills at the city shop at a cost of $6,500;
Approved an additional appropriation to Sylacauga Parks and Recreation in the amount of $8,048.27 for supplies needed to bring parks up to Land and Water Conservation Fund guidelines;
Approved travel and expenses for court magistrate Portia Ford to attend the 2020 magistrate’s orientation classes in Montgomery on Jan. 31, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. Total estimated expenses for all five classes is $570;
Approved travel and expenses for interim Director of Code Enforcement Mike Whetstone to attend the International Association of Electrical Inspectors Analysis of Changes course in Homewood on Jan. 10. The registration fee is $150;
Approved travel and expenses for part-time Inspector Wayne Sayers to attend the International Association of Electrical Inspectors Analysis of Changes course in Homewood on Jan. 10. The registration fee is $150;
Approved a contract with the Alabama First Responders Benefits Program for the provision of additional critical illness and long-term disability insurance benefits for eligible firefighters at a cost of $168.48 per month;
Approved additional accounts payable received for fiscal year 2019 in the amount of $184.33;
Approved the balance of accounts payable invoices for November in the amount of $209,041.07;
Approved November payroll in the amount of $652,087.26; and
Approved the 2020 holiday schedule;
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m.
A work session will be held prior at 5.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.
-- Home staff writer Denise Sinclair contributed to this story.