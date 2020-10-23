Sylacauga council works to cut $400K deficit from proposed budget

SYLACAUGA – The City Council continued to whittle down a $400,000 deficit in its proposed 2021 budget during work sessions Wednesday and Thursday.
Members of the council met with department heads and city accounting specialists for more than two hours in each session.
Again, as earlier in the week, much of the discussion was focused on what the city could get reimbursed for in the proposed department budgets through the CARES Act (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act).
Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act provides payments to state and local governments navigating the impact of COVID-19. The act established the $150 billion fund.
Sylacauga can get reimbursed for expenses incurred due to the pandemic. The deadline to apply for these funds is Dec. 30.
Other discussions were on line items in the budget proposals that could be reduced or cut altogether.
No mention has been made during these sessions on the subject of cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) for employees. Step raises for employees who qualified are already in the proposed budget. The step raise total for 50 employees is $84,681.30.
Also talked about extensively in the sessions was steps the city could take when employees are maxed out when it comes to the grades they can achieve in the city’s pay scale; incentives for hazardous pay; and financial packages to make jobs such as police officer or fireman more attractive.
Sandy Sorensen, payroll clerk, spoke to the council about a number of employees who are going to max out on the pay scale soon. She suggested the council look at ways to add some steps.
Police Chief Kelley Johnson addressed the issue of losing officers to other departments with better pay incentives. “We lost another officer this week. I also want to look at a hazardous duty pay incentive,” he said.
Outgoing Councilman Dallas Davenport said this was certainly something the city needed, especially with the number of officers being shot around the country. “Sooner or later, this may touch our community,” he said.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix told Johnson to put a proposal together on hazardous duty pay and bring it to the council.
“Come up with something and let us look at it,” she said.
Fire Chief Nate Osgood presented the council with an overview of what his department had been doing during the pandemic and a roadmap for the department’s future.
He also is requesting he be allowed to promote three firefighters to captains with the necessary pay grade increases.
Osgood said he wouldn’t put anything in the budget “if I didn’t feel like it was worthy.’
Said Nix to Osgood, “We want you to have what you need.”
Mike Whetstone and Shannon Plexico brought the Planning and Code Department’s budget request to the council. Whetstone is interim director of the department, while Plexico is administrative secretary.
The department requested four tablets and a drone to be used for on-site work. The cost of these can be reimbursed through the CARES Act, Burns said.
Other requests from the department included capital expenditures.
When it comes to pay issues, council President Lee Perryman said these needed to be looked at citywide.
The next budget work session is Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. in the Police Department training room.