SYLACAUGA – The City Council will hold a public meeting Tuesday to seek feedback on downtown streetscape improvements and ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliance.
The meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m. in the Faye Hosey Chambers at the Municipal Complex.
There are three downtown streetscape projects for which the city received federal grant funding.
The first project started last week on the North Broadway Avenue block between 3rd and 4th streets, which includes City Hall and the library.
Funding for the endeavor came from a 2015 TAP Streetscape Improvement Project. The city received a $217,000 grant through the Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternative Program (TAP). Total project cost is more than $300,000, with the city paying the remainder of the funds.
This project will include work both sides of the street, with new ornamental lighting, new sidewalks, pavers and planters.
Public hearing input is sought for a FY 2018 TAP Project from 5th to 6th Street and parking lot improvements between 2nd Street and 3rd Street, as well as an FY 2019 TAP Project west of Alabama Highway 21 between 1st and 3rd streets.
The 2018 and 2019 projects will be paid for with TAP funds of $640,000 and a $160,000 match.
Each grant is an 80-20 match, with federal funds paying 80 percent and local funds providing a 20-percent match. The three projects will total more than a $1 million in grants and almost $500,000 in local funding.
Concept drawings will be available for the public to view at the meeting Tuesday. Engineering Design Technologies Inc. has completed the design work and will be available to answer any questions regarding the projects.
Questions regarding this meeting may also be directed to Patricia G. Carden, city clerk/treasurer, at 256-401-2401.
The three projects are going to be done one after the other.