SYLACAUGA -- City Council President Lee Perryman has called a special council meeting Monday to consider a bid for a downtown streetscape project that dates back to 2015.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. in the Faye Hosey Chambers of the Municipal Complex.
The council is expected to take action on a resolution regarding a bid received Jan. 31 for the 2015 project that is being funded with a grant through the federal Transportation Alternative Program (TAP).
This was the first of three grants the city has received through the federal program that will bring major improvements to downtown. The three grants total more than $1 million and almost $500,000 in matching city funds.
Each grant is an 80-20 match, with federal funds at 80 percent, and local funds serving as a 20-percent match.
The bid the council will consider Monday is for the 300 block of North Broadway Avenue, which includes City Hall and B.B. Comer Memorial Library.
This streetscape project for the block includes both sides of the street with new ornamental lighting, new sidewalks, pavers and planters.
The council will also consider a resolution regarding state Senate Bill 23 regarding limitations to police and planning jurisdictions.
Other business items could also be considered, if necessary. An executive session is anticipated, according to a notice to the media.
All council meetings are open to the public with the exception of executive sessions.