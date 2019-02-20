SYLACAUGA – The City Council will meet today, starting with a work session at 5 p.m.
The council’s regular meeting will follow an hour later. The council meeting was rescheduled from Tuesday to today due to Presidents Day.
A number of items, including three board appointments and setting a date for public hearing, are on the agenda for the regular meeting, which will be in the Faye Hosey Council Chambers at the Municipal Complex
The three appointments to be considered are to the Commercial Development Authority, Airport Authority and Parks and Recreation Board.
The public hearing will involve a request from Blue Bell Creameries to close a portion of a public alley within Blue Bell’s property. The alley is off West 4th Street. The Planning Commission has recommended the alley be closed.
Other items the council will consider are:
A resolution to purchase to mowers for the Street Department;
Authorization for a $5,000 sponsorship for the 11th annual Marble Festival;
A request from Comer Museum to close West 8th Street
between North Broadway Avenue and North Norton Avenue for the museum’s annual car and bike show March 2; and
Approval of various expenses for city employees to attend training courses.
The work session will be on the second floor of the Municipal Complex in the conference room.