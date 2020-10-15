Sylacauga council talks animal shelter, Street Department during budget hearing

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council began its yearly budgeting process with its first budget hearing for fiscal 2021.
During the Wednesday meeting, council members Lee Perryman, Ashton Fowler and Tiffany Nix, along with Mayor Jim Heigl, went over fiscal 2021 revenues and the budget for the city animal shelter and Street Department. Councilmen Donnie Blackman and Dallas Davenport were absent.
The council began by looking at revenues, which interim Chief Financial Officer Yourlanda Burns said were projected to have a slight increase, but Burns added she is looking at projections cautiously.
“I've tried to be fairly conservative in revenue due to the uncertainty of things,” Burns told the council.
Despite this, Burns said, the council will be dealing with roughly the same revenues as in fiscal 2020, but with a slight increase.
The next topic was the city animal shelter, which was presented by street Superintendent Reed Calfee.
One issue discussed was the possibility of some increase in salary expense due to the need to bring someone new in to handle administrative work for the shelter, which is overseen by the Street Department.
Perryman said possible changes were due to wanting a greater administrative focus at the shelter for the possibility of it becoming the shelter for Talladega County.
He said the increase in salary cost could be handled with contributions from other municipalities and the county, if that happens.
“We have this idea, which has not yet come to fruition, where we go to Talladega County and to Childersburg and other municipalities, and they get to throw some money into a fund where we operate a single animal shelter,” Perryman said. “But I don't know if that will ever come to pass.”
Perryman said even without this kind of agreement, the city’s shelter already sees a large number of animals come through.
The discussion of the Street Department’s budget was largely uneventful, with most items staying the same from the previous year.
One point of discussion was the decrease in street sign expenses from $10,000 to $3,000.
Calfee said there has been a string of thefts of street markers and stop signs in the mill village, which will require the Street Department to replace more signs than expected.
He said it will likely cost the city up to $1,700 just to replace signs in the mill village. Burns suggested raising the budgeted number for street signs to $5,000, which Calfee agreed with.
“I think five should be OK,” he said.
Perryman said the city also needs to look at some kind of deterrence to avoid such thefts.
Other highlights from the discussion about the proposed Street Department budget included a one-time, $6,000 expense for permits from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and $30,000 for street paving, which Calfee said would go a long way towards fixing concrete streets.