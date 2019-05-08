SYLACAUGA – The City Council is accepting applications for 13 appointments to eight boards.
The deadline to apply is May 29 at 5 p.m.
This marks the second time in this administration this number of board positions have been open.
Applications are being accepted for the Board of Adjustments and Appeals (one), Historical Commission (one), Commercial Development Authority (two), Industrial Development Authority Board (two), Tree Commission (three), Health Care Authority (one), Park and Recreation Board (two) and Library Board (one).
Applications may be picked up at the mayor’s office at City Hall until 5 p.m. weekdays. The applications should be returned to the mayor’s office on the second floor.
The only requirement to apply is to live in the city limits of Sylacauga.
The applicants will be interviewed by the City Council in a work session following the application deadline.
Questions may be directed to 256-401-2424.