SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga council during their meeting Tuesday approved a request from the Sylacauga Board of Education to continue the services of four school resource officers for the 2019-20 academic year.
“This is the same agreement as last year, with just an adjustment of the cost due to pay raises,” Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said. “The same four officers will be returning to their designated schools.”
The four SROs will be utilized at Sylacauga High, Nichols-Lawson Middle, Pinecrest Elementary and Indian Valley Elementary through a memorandum of understanding between the SPD and BOE.
The MOU states the BOE will provide $84,569.36 for the salaries of two full-time and two part-time officers. Johnson added the city will match that amount, for a total of $169,138.72.
The full-time SROs are Harry Brown and David Kimbrough. The part-time retired officers serving as SROs are Mike Gorman and Mike Smith, both longtime SPD employees.
“Officers are designated to their school based off their personality and where the department and the BOE feel they will fit best,” Johnson said. “The board also was given an opportunity to select the officers and decided they wanted to keep the same officers as last year.”
Johnson added the safety of the students is his and the department’s number one goal.
Added Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars, “The officers certainly bring a presence with them. The students and staff feel safer because they know an officer is there. It’s important for them and their parents to always have peace of mind while under our care.”
Segars said he liked the idea of keeping the same four officers in place.
“They have really gotten to know our students and teachers, and have built outstanding relationships with them,” he said. “They have become part of our staff and are a fixture in the lives of our students. You can often find the officers reading or eating lunch with students. It’s been very beneficial, and we hope to see the partnership continue.”
Councilman Donnie Blackmon was absent Tuesday.
In other business, the council:
Approved a request from Verizon for the refunding of an escrow balance in the amount of $5,858.92, due to cancellation of a project modifying the cell tower at 105 E. Second St. The Center for Municipal Solutions has notified the municipality Verizon plans to restart the project again in 2020, city officials note;
Extended an agreement with Tate & Associates for additional human relations consulting services for a three-month period at a proposed project fee of $6,500. The firm has been upgrading the city’s policy and procedures, job descriptions, job analysis and pay plan since the fall;
Approved a request from Court Clerk Amber Johns to hire Portia Ford as Court Magistrate I at the rate of $12.10 an hour due to the applicant having a bachelor's degree in criminal justice;
Approved travel and expenses for City Clerk Patricia G. Carden to attend the 2019 Alabama Association of Municipal Clerks and Administrators (AAMCA) Fall Training Institute in Tuscaloosa on Aug. 27-30;
Approved travel and expenses for City Clerk Administrative Assistant Kim Morris to attend the 2019 AAMCA Fall Training Institute in Tuscaloosa on Aug. 27-30;
Approved an agreement with the Babe Ruth Baseball all-star team for the provision of end-of-season cleaning and maintenance services for the Walton Cruise Field at a cost of $500;
Authorized pass-through of funds in the amount of $1,000 from Talladega County Commissioner Greg Atkinson to the Babe Ruth all-star team to help cover the costs of competing in a regional tournament in Arkansas;
Approved June payroll in the amount of $411,724.38; and
Approved balance of accounts payable invoices for June in the amount of $227,809.32.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.