SYLACAUGA – City Council members received an update on a proposed new employee handbook, job descriptions and pay plan during their work session Tuesday afternoon.
Melva Tate, owner of Tate & Associates in Birmingham, made the presentation. Her firm has been working on the update for the council since the fall.
Tate said the job description section of the updated version of the employee handbook had taken up the bulk of “our time” and also included a job analysis. She explained there are at least 60 jobs and their descriptions in a more-than-240-page document of this particular section.
The overall report is some 400-plus pages, she said. Her contract to finish the work ended March 31, but Tate told the council she will continue to work through the end of May, at no cost, to finish the updated employee report.
“You will have job descriptions for all city employees, salary ranges and a policy manual updated. Some of the information updated is decades old,” Tate.
She expects to deliver the document to the council soon.
Councilman Ashton Fowler said the changes to the job descriptions and so forth were well overdue.
Once the council approves the report, the Civil Service Board will then review it and submit changes back to the council, said Jayne McGee, human resource specialist for the city.
Council President Lee Perryman said once the council gets the report from Tate, it will discuss it in a work session. He thanked Tate for her professionalism and hard work on the proposal.
Regular meeting
After the work session, the council held its regular meeting.
Mayor Jim Heigl mentioned how successful the 11th annual Magic of Marble Festival had been the past two weeks. He thanked all those who supported it, along with the Festival Committee and its chairman, Dr. Ted Spears.
Michael Threatt, CEO of the Sylacauga Housing Authority, invited children to an Easter egg hunt Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the ball field on Sherwood Drive, just off North Main Avenue.
The Housing Authority is also holding a fair housing symposium on April 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in the board meeting room at the Board of Education office in downtown Sylacauga.
In other business, the council:
Declared a tower on the former Board of Education property on West Fourth Street surplus and donated it to Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, which will remove and transport it to Hanover;
Approved the purchase of a Massey Ferguson tractor from the state bid contract from Coblentz Equipment and Parts for the Street Department at a cost of $51,227.04. The purchase is included in budget;
Approved the purchase of a hydraulic sign post driver for use by the Street Department at a cost of $3,391.79 from Granger. It will be funded through existing departmental funds;
Declared five Police Department vehicles – one 1997, one 2007 and two 2008 Ford Crown Victorias and one 2012 Dodge Charger – as surplus property and authorized disposal of the vehicles through GovDeals online auction or other appropriate means;
Declared an Exmark Mower and a color printer as surplus property to be disposed of through GovDeals online auction or other appropriate means;
Approved a resolution extending a special use permit to T-Mobile for modification of equipment on an existing tower at 105 East 2nd St.;
Approved a request from Verizon for the closure of an application file and return of cell tower escrow balance in the amount of $4,824.94 for the permitted equipment modification to a cell tower at 17611 Alabama Highway 21;
Appointed Ryan Coleman to a three-year term on the Historical Commission;
Rescinded a pay increase approved March 19 at the recommendation of fire Chief Adam Gardner for Fire Department Lt. Nate Osgood, due to the action not falling within Civil Service Board rules;
Authorized participation in Central Alabama Community College’s Upward Bound STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) initiative work study program during the months of May through July;
Approved travel and expenses for McGee and police officer Angela Tait to attend training for their jobs;
Approved travel and expenses for up to three Historical Commission members to attend an annual meeting in Tuscaloosa; and
Authorized the payments of $411,545.80 for payrolls and $169,457.28 for accounts payable for March.
Perryman mentioned that April 30 at 5:15 p.m. there will be a meeting in the council chambers for downtown business owners on the city’s plans for two streetscape projects. At the meeting, conceptual drawings of the two plans will be shown in regards to two grants the municipality received to do the renovations downtown.
Letters regarding the meeting will be sent out next week by the Planning and Code Department on the projects.