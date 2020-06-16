Sylacauga council reappoints Dr. Steve Marlowe to BOE

SYLACAUGA – The City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously appointed Dr. Steve Marlowe to a fourth term on the Board of Education.
Marlowe and two other board candidates were recently interviewed by the council. The other candidates were Willie Kidd and Ryan Coleman.
Council President Lee Perryman pointed out after the council reappointed Marlowe, “We had three excellent candidates, and I appreciate each one’s interest in the school board.”
Marlowe in a telephone interview after learning of his reappointment expressed his excitement about the decision.
“I am humbled and honored to be reappointed,” he said.
On the subject of seeking a fourth term, Marlowe said some individuals in the community encouraged him to seek reappointment, especially during the difficult times education faces battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They believed continuity is needed during this time. The school boards face a lot of challenges with the pandemic,” he said.
Marlowe said he is excited about the different learning opportunities the school system is using to deliver instruction to students during the pandemic crisis, especially virtual learning.
The veteran school board member said he knows the two men who applied along with him for the seat. “I believe they would be great school board members and I hope to work with them in the future,” he said.
Marlowe’s five-year term ends in April 2025. He joins the four other incumbent members on the school board: Melissa Garris, Amy Price, Dr. Rekha Chadalawada and Janean Crawford.