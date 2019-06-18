SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga City Council during their meeting Tuesday approved a tax abatement for PlastiCal LLC for the purchase of land, construction of a building and company equipment.
PlastiCal is at 2300 Hill Road.
The company expects its new facility to represent a $14,103,500 investment and estimates it will hire 50 workers in its first three years of operation.
“This is a new plastic compounding company,” Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller said. “They will be making plastic pellets that other companies can use with their products.”
Miller added the company is expected to employ 20 workers right away, with a total of 30 at the end of its first year.
Miller said the new facility’s warehouse space will be 30,000 square feet, and an additional operations area will be constructed.
Miller added the new company is owned by Sylacaugains Robert Gaston, Bill “Chopper” Gaston and Glenn Stockdale.
The abatement will include all state, county and city non-education property and sales and use taxes.
“The sales tax will be abated until the company’s in service date, which is projected to be Jan. 27, 2020,” Miller said. “The property tax will be abated for a period of 10 years.”
Added Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl, “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to provide more jobs for our residents. Our goal is to give them the best quality of life possible.”
Additional information on how to apply for employment at PlastiCal was not available Tuesday.
For more information, contact Miller at 256-245-8332.
Additional coverage of Tuesday’s meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Home.