Sylacauga council OKs slate or revised job descriptions

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council has approved changes to certain job descriptions with more updates likely on the way.
During its rescheduled regular meeting Thursday, the council approved job description changes for the Fire Department, Police Department, Municipal Court and an administrative assistant shared by the mayor and Human Resource Department.
Changes to descriptions for several positions in the city Shop Department were discussed during a council work session but were not approved Thursday. They were not added to the agenda due to the council believing they may need some further revisions to avoid unforeseen consequences for current employees.
All changes were presented by city HR specialist Jayne McGee.
The first recommended changes were for Municipal Court -- an item for following safety procedures and an Americans with Disabilities Act item in relation to lifting. McGee said all descriptions are eligible for overtime, except the chief clerk.
The assistant to the mayor position created some discussion.
McGee said the largest change in relation to this position was to show this person would report to the mayor and secondarily to the HR specialist.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix questioned the need for the position to support both Mayor Jim Heigl and McGee, wondering if the HR specialist may be doing non-HR related duties that could be given to other employees.
McGee said she was not sure what else she could give up from her position, and the assistant job is not very busy generally.
“That position has never had enough to do, and when they don’t have the guidance, they tend to not be very productive,” McGee said.
Heigl agreed sharing the position would allow both departments to benefit.
Another change was to the Fire Department to create a revised fire captain position, which would also make the firefighter training officer a captain position to be better in line with other fire departments.
The fire captain will be eligible for overtime, unlike police captains. Fire Chief Nathan Osgood said this was due to the need for a captain to be an active duty firefighter, not just an administrator.
The Police Department will add a corporal position to its job list, which McGee said was to address retention issues. Police Chief Kelley Johnson also asked that lieutenants be made eligible for overtime due to the need for officers of that rank to be called out on emergency calls when no other officers are available. The council agreed with that request and added its approval.
Council President Lee Perryman said all of these requests will go into effect once they are approved by the Civil Service Board, but all pay changes will be made during budgeting discussions at a later time.
In other matters, the council:
Recognized Girl Scout Troop 20145 for their “Helpful Huts” service project, for which they received their Bronze Award;
Approved a new building code ordinance as recommended by the interim code director;
Approved a resolution designating equipment used by fire Lt. Ron Machen as surplus so it may be given to him as part of his retirement benefit;
Approved a resolution authorizing the city attorney to seek an attorney general’s opinion clarifying the city’s obligation under State Act 1019-361 to provide cancer and disability coverage to firefighters;
Approved resolutions to enter contracts with Engineering Design Technologies. Inc for services for the 2018 and 2019 TAP Grant projects;
Approved rescheduling City Council meetings from July 21 to July 23 and Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 due to election conflicts;
Approved amending training expenses for McGee to $115 for a webinar Sept, 9;
Approved a travel expenses request from CCT accounting clerk Sandy Sorensen to attend the Annual Municipal Revenue Officers Association Annual Conference on Sept 2-4, with a registration fee of $265 and an estimated total cost of $461.63;
Approved payment of accounts payable for June of $135,803.58;
Approved the purchase of two transportation vans through the 5311 Rural Transportation Program, with the city paying 20 percent of each van; two other vans will be acquired through a buy one, get one program as part of the CARES ACT (the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act);
Approved a request by the city attorney to engage the law firm of Alexander Hyde LLC for legal defense of a grievance filed with the CSB;
Approved a resolution to enter into a contract with Engineering Design Technologies. Inc for the amount of $33,000 to convert the existing municipal swimming pool into a splash pad;
Heard a request from local doctor Vinton Crowford asking the council to request the governor make a statewide proclamation requiring face masks due to the pandemic;
Heard from Gregory Patterson, who asked if a forum would be held before the municipal elections; Councilman Ashton Fowler said one is scheduled for Aug. 21; and
Heard from John Hall of the American Legion, who said members had voted to support the city’s Veterans Memorial Walking Track.