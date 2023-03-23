 Skip to main content
Sylacauga council OKs sale of property to Blue Bell Creameries

SYLACAUGA The Sylacauga City Council gathered on Tuesday night for its work session and regular meeting.

The property located at 201 W 4th Street met the requirements to be identified as a surplus property.  The council approved it to be sold to Blue Bell Creameries. Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl will be signing the deed. 