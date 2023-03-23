Sylacauga council OKs sale of property to Blue Bell Creameries

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council gathered on Tuesday night for its work session and regular meeting.
The property located at 201 W 4th Street met the requirements to be identified as a surplus property. The council approved it to be sold to Blue Bell Creameries. Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl will be signing the deed.
On May 2 there will be a public hearing regarding the annexation and zoning of a property at 415 Odesa Road.
There was one new appointment made at the council meeting Tuesday. Zach Nelson was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Board.
Four persons were reappointed to boards by the council. DeCorey Hale and Keith Honeycutt were reappointed to the Commercial Development Authority and Stephen McClurg and Gloria Owens were reappointed to the Historical Commission.
The next meeting will be held on April 4.