Sylacauga council OKs public hearing for economic development projects

SYLACAUGA — The City Council on Tuesday approved a public hearing for several economic development projects downtown.
The public hearing will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. during the regular council meeting.
The hearing is scheduled to consider incentive agreements between the city and Hurr, Smith and Sanders LLC for the projects at the former Rex Hotel property, the former Stanton building and the former Broadway Café. All these projects are on North Broadway in downtown.
The Rex Hotel is the oldest building in the projects. The Stanton project is where a clothing business was located for years. Prior to that, it housed other retail clothing stores.
Broadway Café is next door to the former Stanton building. It was the home of several restaurants through the decades.
In other business, the council:
Approved a resolution authorizing provision of Tier I retirement benefits for Tier II employees and approving a conversion plan for submission to the state Retirement System Agency for approval to become effective with the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1;
Set a public hearing for Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. to consider a petition from Justin Browning to close a portion of Herd Avenue in the Fairmont subdivision. The Planning Commission recommended the petition to the City Council;
Authorized Mayor James Heigl execute a track usage agreement with Talladega Superspeedway for the Police Department to conduct skid car training at the facility Sept. 8 and Sept. 10; no fee will be required tor the use of the track;
Approved a request from City Clerk /Treasurer Patricia Carden for a new job description for the accounting manager position in the Administrative/Finance Department to replace the existing provisional job description and to authorize posting the vacancy. Funding for the vacant position was included in the current FY2020 budget;
Approved request from Street Superintendent Reed Calfee to purchase a utility trailer from Better Built Trailers Inc. at a cost of $2,150 as a replacement of the existing trailer that has become unrepairable;
Approved travel and expenses for Police Department investigators Kelly White and Roman Hubbard to attend training at Jacksonville State University; travel and expenses for Police Department recruit Tanner Cleveland to attend basic recruit training at the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy in Anniston;
Approved travel and expenses for business license inspector/clerk Libby Stewart to attend municipal revenue training in Tuscaloosa;
Approved rebidding ATAP grant work for downtown that was delayed earlier this year due to COVID virus;
Heard Heigl encourage residents to continue to wear masks and social distance in effort to stop the COVID virus from spreading.
The next regular council meeting will be Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. A work session will be at 5. Both meetings will be held in the Faye Hosey Council Chamber and are open to the public.