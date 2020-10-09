Sylacauga council OKs incentive deals for firm looking to develop property downtown

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council has approved an incentive agreement for a company looking to develop property downtown.
During the council’s regular meeting Thursday, it held public hearings to discuss three incentive agreements with Hurr, Smith & Sanders LLC for plans to open a craft studio, a workshop and a pottery studio in the Rex Hotel, Stanton Building and Broadway Cafe Building, respectively. All three buildings are between 1st and 3rd streets downtown.
No one spoke during the public hearing, and the council ultimately approved all three agreements.
The terms of each agreement will have the three businesses opened by the developer receive a 50 percent sales tax abatement for a period of 10 years.
The businesses will generate a combined total of four full-time and three part-time jobs.
Mayor Jim Heigl said the plan is to run the assorted studios down on the ground floors, while renting out the upper floors as apartment spaces. He said the city changed its zoning ordinance earlier this year to allow for this kind of use.
Heigl said none of the three businesses are likely to be million dollar businesses that bring large sums of money into the city, but they will instead fill an important quality of life improvement to the municipality. He said they will provide something for people to do downtown and will bring more people into Sylacauga.
“People go into these businesses because they enjoy what's there,” he said. “We are bringing people into our area.”
In other matters, the council:
Approved a resolution extending Municipal Court dates through December to deal with the backlog of cases created by shutdowns caused by the pandemic;
Set Dec 1 as the date for a public hearing to discuss the zoning of property annexed into the city by a legislative act earlier this year;
Approved a request from police officer Adam Grantham for 90 days general leave without pay;
Approved renewal of an agreement with the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind for interpreter services for fiscal year 2021;
Approved a request from City Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Carden to temporarily assign Yourlanda Burns as interim accounting manager until the position can be filled and approved a 5 percent pay increase while Burns holds that position;
Approved re-establishment of the pay grade for the accounting manager position;
Approved reclassifying the pay grade for the admin clerk for the maintenance shop from AO-1 to AO-3;
Approved the authorization of payments totaling $20,561.65 for accounts payable for September 2020;
Approved the authorization of payments totaling $50,086.29 for accounts payable for October 2020;
Held an executive session with no related action being taken afterward;
Heard the mayor’s appointment of Patrick Lozito as a commissioner on the Sylacauga Housing Authority for a five-year term ending Feb. 3, 2025;
Heard the mayor’s appointment of Matt Hubbard as a commissioner on the Sylacauga Housing Authority for a five-year term ending Feb. 3, 2025;
Heard the mayor's proclamation for gynecological cancer awareness;
Heard the mayor's recognition of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement for service to the city; and
Heard the mayor’s recognition of winners of the Sylacauga Beatification Council’s annual awards.