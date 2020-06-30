Sylacauga council OKs grant application for James Payton Boulevard project

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council has approved an application for a Transportation Alternative Program grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The council made the move at a special called meeting Tuesday.
The application asks for funds to add sidewalks and appropriate lighting to James Payton Boulevard from Alabama Highway 511 to U.S. Highway 280.
Micheal Rice of EEFS Company, who is handling the application for the city, said the project could range from $550,000 to $700,000, which would be below the maximum grant award of $800,000.
Rice told the council the project would place sidewalks 5 feet from the shoulder of James Payton Boulevard on the south side of the boulevard and come across the road to connect to Landings Apartments.
He said the reason for the 5-foot distance is to allow for James Payton to be widened without the need to move the sidewalk.
Rice said the sidewalk would begin at the Regions Bank on the corner of James Payton and Highway 280 and run all the way to Highway 511.
Rice said the council will have to pay some of the cost of the project, in part because TAP grants require applicants to pay a 20 percent match.
He added the grant only includes construction costs, so the city would have to pay for planning out of its own pocket.
Councilmen Ashton Fowler and Donnie Blackman both asked Rice about the crosswalks involved in the project. Rice said one would be added at the intersection at Highway 511 to accommodate the section of sidewalk by the Landings Apartments, but no other crosswalks were being considered.
He said he did not believe there was enough foot traffic from the retail center across from Walmart to make such a crossing necessary.
Rice said a large portion of the project will include lighting, which he expects to cost $200,000 to $300,000. He said he believes the city will be able to use the same type of lighting it has used in other parts of the municipality, which would be a cheaper option.
The only other item addressed by the council was the approval of a proposal to pay Rice $2,800 for his work on the grant application, which was also unanimously approved.
Mayor Jim Heigl said after the council’s vote that he commended the city’s governing body for moving forward on the TAP grant application
“This whole area is going to start opening up in the next year or two,” Heigl said.
Council President Lee Perryman also expressed his excitement about the application, pointing out it was the first step in a much bigger project that includes paving the road.
Perryman said the mayor has already received a commitment from ALDOT for $250,000 for paving for James Payton.
“All of this is together, even though they are separate projects,” Perryman said ”It's about improving that important corridor “