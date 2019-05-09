SYLACAUGA – The City Council has approved a resolution to grant a tax abatement for a local industry’s expansion project.
The resolution was approved by a 5-0 vote at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
The tax abatement is for the expansion of the manufacturing facility of Hocking International Laboratories LLC at 171B Gene E. Stewart Court.
The expansion will be an estimated investment of $2,807,574 and is expected to increase employment by approximately 25 jobs.
With the tax abatement, Hocking will not have to pay city taxes on materials, labor and on property. The only taxes it will pay are ad valorem taxes for education.
Hocking International East has been in Sylacauga since 2009.
Hocking International Laboratories is one of the leading chemical manufacturers in the U.S. and is engaged in a wide range of activities that touch the most basic and far advanced aspects of agricultural pesticides, fertilizers and many other specialty products, according to the company’s website.
In other business, the council:
Following a public hearing, approved the annexation and rezoning of certain properties at 310 Arco Dairy Road, Lot 10 Indian Valley Estates, 202 Pine St. (Walco), 57 Sparrow Lane, 106 Autumn Hills Lane and 95 Autumn Acres Lane;
Set a public hearing for June 18 at 6 p.m. to consider a request from Heritage South Credit Union for closing/vacating the public alley in the 90 block between North Norton Avenue and North Broadway Avenue. The city’s Planning Commission supports the closing;
Set a public hearing for June 18 after the Heritage South request for Sylacauga Area Habitat for Humanity for closing/vacating of a portion of Alexander Avenue/Roberts Circle, with the Planning Commission supporting the closing;
Approved a memorandum of understanding for an economic development project with GBT Realty Corporation and authorized Mayor James Heigl to execute it on behalf of the city;
Approved a lease-hold agreement with Bobby Ray Green for a parcel of land owned by the city on Lake Louise Drive;
Approved an application for a retail beer and retail wine license, off-premises only, from D Thornton LLC doing business as P and B Tobacco at 1283 Highway 21 by a 4-1 vote with Councilman Donnie Blackmon voting no;
Authorized fire Chief Adam Gardner to fill three additional full-time firefighter positions that were added to the 2019 budget;
Approved travel and expenses for training for school resource officers David Kimbrough and Harry Brown and police Lt. Renea Cummings; for Street Department Superintendent Reed Calfee and Street Department administrative secretary Alyssa Womack; and
Authorized payment of accounts payable totaling $173,572.39 for April.