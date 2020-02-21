Sylacauga council OK’s purchase of new police body cameras

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council on Thursday authorized the Sylacauga Police Department to move forward with purchasing body cameras and other necessary equipment.
“We need 16 new officer body cameras, and their needed accessories,” Sylacauga policeChief Kelley Johnson said.
The department has 34 body cameras, and several have reached their “end of life,” the chief said.
The department will also purchase a new in-car and body camera server.
“Our server is also near its end of life,” Johnson said. “After we submit all the proper paperwork, we expect the transaction to take approximately 60 days.”
Johnson first expressed the need for the new equipment during the Jan. 8 council work session. The chief added the department is considering a vendor that is a Panasonic distributor. Panasonic equipment is already used for the department’s patrol vehicle dash cams, Johnson said.
“Purchasing the Panasonic cameras and servers will allow us to store our body camera and in-car camera footage in-house,” he said.
An exact total for the equipment was not immediately available Friday, but Johnson said the cameras should not cost more than $22,683.46, and the cost of the server is not to exceed $25,097.
Councilman Dallas Davenport was absent Thursday.
In other business, the council:
• Accepted a proposal in the amount of $64,220 from Engineering Design Technologies Inc. for the demolition plans and preliminary design layout regarding a potential new community center at the former Food World building on Fort Williams Street. The 48,000-square-foot building sits on 8.1 acres and has been vacant for several years. City officials note the site could be used to potentially combine the Verlie B. Collins and the J. Craig Smith Community Center for a new city-wide community/recreation center, including the addition of an indoor pool.
• Approved a public hearing regarding a request for the annexation of properties at 134 Houston Road and 520 Fulton Gap Road.;
• Approved a 30-year extension of electric, natural gas, sewer and water franchise agreements with Sylacauga Utilities Board;
• Granted an easement to Hurr, Smith & Sanders, LLC., for a balcony along West 2nd Street;
• Declared a 2008 Ford Ranger as surplus property and authorized its disposal through GovDeals.com;
• Heard from Bobby Holmes, concerning the Farmer’s Market. Holmes expressed the need for the market to extend its operations into the winter months;
• Approved a request to apply for an Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM)recycling grant for a new street department baler, at a quoted cost of $84,200;
• Authorized repairs to ‘Welcome to Sylacauga’ sign lighting at U.S. 280/West Ft Williams at a cost of $4,100 from O’Neal Electric;
• Authorized repairs to ‘Welcome to Sylacauga’ sign lighting at U.S. 280/21 at a cost of $1,500.00 from O’Neal Electric;
• Amended the uniform policy for Street and Shop employees, to add the provision of city-purchased boots every two years;
• Approved safety-sensitive positions for inclusion in random drug screenings;
• Removed garbage fees from utility billing at 504 Willowood St. The former resident is deceased, and the home has been vacant for several years, city officials said;
• Approved a request from the Comer Museum to close W. 8th Street between North Broadway Avenue and North Norton Avenue. for the seventh annual car and bike show on March 7;
• Approved travel and expenses for accounting specialist Yourlanda Burns to attend the Alabama City/County Management Association (ACCMA) Certification Training — Human Resource Management & Staff Effectiveness in Prattville on March 26-27. Total estimated expenses for Burns are $400;
• Approved travel and expenses for court magistrate Portia Ford to attend the 2020 Regional Seminar for Municipal Court Officials in Birmingham on April 2-3. Estimated total expenses are $284.55;
• Approved travel and expenses for police Sgts. Kelly White and Donnie Landers, police Officer Mike Davenport, and Lt. Jason McNeil to attend the Transformation Communication course at the Vestavia Hills Police Department on Feb. 27. Estimated expenses are $15 per person;
• Approved travel and expenses for police Investigator Adam Peoples to attend the De-Escalation Instructor Course in Florence on March 8-11. Estimated expenses are $764.68;
• Approved travel and expenses for police Lt. Jason McNeill, Sgt. Charlton Kircus, and investigator Chris Vinson to attend the DataMaster new operator training course in Pelham on March 5. Estimated expenses are $15 per officer;
• Approved travel and expenses for Planning Commissioner Jayne McGee to attend theEconomic Development Association of Alabama(EDAA) leadership course Building Community in Hoover on March 3; Building Workforce in Scottsboro on April 14, and Attracting Retail in Prattville on May 12. Estimated expenses for these three courses are $549.85;
• Approved January payroll in the amount of $437,234.18; and
• Approved the balance of accounts payable for January in the amount of $113,050.82.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, March 3, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.
