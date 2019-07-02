SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga Council during their meeting Tuesday authorized Engineering Design Technologies Inc. to provide a comprehensive assessment of the old Food World building at 407 N. Main Ave.
“The work will look at the different ways the building could be used and what would be best for the city moving forward,” Mayor Jim Heigl said.“The work is not to exceed $9,600.”
The building has been vacant for years, Heigl noted.
City officials said they hope to utilize the building as a future community center, which would include a senior center, gym, storm shelter and much more.
The City Council negotiated the purchase of the 48,000-square foot building on 8.1 acres in August 2017. The cost was approximately $30,000.
Heigl said the building is zoned for industrial, manufacturing and even retail use.
“The assessment will better tell us the overall condition of the building and what type of work would need to be done,” Heigl said.
EDT representatives will present their findings to the council at a future meeting, city officials note.
In other business, the council:
Approved a resolution allowing Barinowski Investment to install a Verizon cell tower at 395 Alabama Ave.;
Declared a 1997 Ford Louisville Dump Truck as surplus property and authorized its sale on GovDeals.com;
Approved a request from fire Chief Adam Gardner to hire Chad Toland, currently a part-time firefighter, as a full-time firefighter effective July 6;
Appointed Kay Jennings to the Industrial Development Board for a six-year term;
Appointed Keith Honeycutt to the Commercial Development Authority for a four-year term;
Approved travel and expenses for police Chief Kelley Johnson to attend the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police Summer Conference in Orange Beach on July 28-Aug. 1;
Approved travel and expenses for police Capt. Rondell Muse to attend the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police Summer Conference in Orange Beach on July 28-Aug. 1;
Approved travel and expenses for PD Investigator Chris Vinson to attend the Behavioral Analysis Interview Techniques training course at the Birmingham Police Academy on July 22-24; and
Approved accounts payable for June in the amount of $70,453.13.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m. A work session will be prior at 5.
-- Home staff writer Denise Sinclair contributed to this story.