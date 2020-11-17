Sylacauga council moving forward with splash pad, community center plans

SYLACAUGA – The City Council is moving forward with plans for a splash pad and new community center with an indoor swimming pool.
During a work session Tuesday evening, the council told Brandy Robinson with Engineering Design Technologies (EDT) to put together a design for a splash pad where the swimming pool is now and a design for a unified community center with the indoor pool, gym and outdoor basketball courts for possible construction on the old Food World property off Main Avenue.
Council President Lee Perryman assured everyone no decision has been made on the Food World property. “Although we must look at this site since it is city-owned property featuring 9 acres of land,” he said. “The site is part of downtown and inter-connected with the library, high school and business district. We can’t not consider it.”
He said the council had multiple problems to consider when it comes to recreation facilities in the Marble City. “We have issues with Verlie Collins Center, J. Craig Smith Community Center and our swimming pool,” the council president said.
Council member Tiffany Nix said the council in the previous administration had danced around making decisions on these projects. “I know some people don’t like the Food World location or doing away with the pool and replacing it with a splash pad,” she said. “We have spent $68,000 on talking about doing something. We need to fix these problems, invest in our kids and community, making it a better place.”
Robinson estimated to build the whole “shebang,” the council will have to spend between $12 to $13 million.
“We need as much information as you can give us by our meetings in December. We have to look at what we can afford. In the meanwhile, you (Robinson) need to focus on the facility design and grant funding,” Perryman said.
Nix added, “I don’t want to be here at the end of another four years and we still don’t have anything done.”
Following the work session, the council held its regular meeting.
In that meeting, the council:
Approved a resolution granting an easement for the installation, ongoing monitoring and maintenance of a groundwater monitoring well to Geological Survey of Alabama; the well is to be installed on city-owned property and located on the south side of the intersection of Twin Street and Georgia Avenue and the east side of the bridge that crosses Shirtee Creek. The council also authorized Mayor James Heigl to sign documents to grant the easement;
Authorized the purchase of an iWorQ Systems software package to provide code enforcement, permit management, plan review management and business license applications. The software will allow customers to communicate and apply for such services online and allow employees remote access to data and inspection information directly from the field and in compliance with social distancing and Safer-At-Home guidelines recommended by the state and the CDC; cost is $52,600 for a three-year contract, which includes maintenance and support;
Accepted the mayor’s recommendation to contract with Engineering Environment and Forestry Services to prepare and submit an application through the Rebuild Alabama Act Program for grant funding for the Walnut Road Bridge replacement project, estimated at $350,000 with local commitment of up to $145,000;
Appointed DeCorey Hale to a four-year term on the Commercial Development Authority;
Approved a request from police Chief Kelley Johnson to authorize reimbursement in the amount of $12,735.75 to the city of Childersburg for salary and training costs associated with certification as required to hire a certified police officer employed with the Childersburg Police Department;
Authorized the city’s legal counsel to file, on behalf of the municipality, legal action in court regarding matters related to pending grievances before the Civil Service Board;
Refunded an overpayment of $203.85 for the 2020 business license fee to Clements Dean Building Co. LLC;
Approved travel and expenses for animal shelter employee Shelby Morris to attend a certified euthanasia technician training course in Birmingham at an estimated cost of $450;
Approved payrolls of $605,464.39 for October; $432,705.38 for additional FY2020 accounts payable received after year-end; and accounts payable invoices of $433,376.54 received for FY2021.