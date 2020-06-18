Sylacauga council looks for funding for splash pad, new community center

SYLACAUGA – A splash pad and new multi-million-dollar community center could be in the Marble City’s future.
The city council in its work session Tuesday evening heard a report from a representative of Engineering Design Technologies, Inc. (EDT) about suggestions for replacing the city’s swimming pool and funding avenues to include a community center.
Brandy Robinson with EDT said the city pool has long surpassed its life expectancy, having been constructed in the 1980s. She said it is in need of considerable repairs that may include gutting it, with costs ranging from $250,000 o $350,000.
“You can either do this and hope it doesn’t break the bank or ask the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to allow the space where the pool is to be used for something else,” she told the council, suggesting that the space be used for a splash pad and perhaps future activities.
Council President Lee Perryman said the pool area was perfectly suited for a splash pad. “It is an amazing idea,” he said.
Robinson said, “I know the council’s goal is eventually a community center with a pool. These are ideas you can look at.”
The council has looked at the old Food World property on North Main Avenue as the community center site. The city owns the land.
Perryman said all of these projects can be done in phases, with the city applying for grants.
Robinson said there are federal grant funds available from the Land Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) the city could apply for to build the splash pad. This is an 80/20 grant, with the city providing 20 percent of the funds.
The pool was constructed with a portion of federal LWCF in the 1980s.
Following the work session, the council held its regular meeting. It authorized EDT to begin developing designs for submittal to ADECA for conversion of the existing LWCF municipal swimming pool to a splash pad facility.
In addition, the council agreed for the firm to move ahead with plans for developing a community center.
The council also approved two funding expenditures for major repair projects.
The first project is the Veterans Memorial Project at Pinecrest Park. The council approved an amount not to exceed $150,000 from bond expenditures for a design and to construct the memorial.
The Parks and Recreation Department has tried to raise funding for years to re-do the park.
Perryman said the names already in place at the park will be inventory and saved.
“This location is in the perfect position on the U.S. 280 corridor for Sylacauga,” he said.
Local veteran organizations’ input will be sought in constructing the new park, Perryman added.
The second project is for roof repairs, replacement and installation of gutters and replacement of HVAC for Verlie Collins Community Center.
The repair costs are not to exceed $30,000. Jim Armstrong, director of parks and recreation, said he could have estimates for the repairs at the next council meeting.
Patricia Carden, city clerk, said the repairs did not have to be bid out, since the cost is under $50,000.
In other business, the council:
--Accepted a recommendation from EDT, as the city’s project consultant, declaring the 2015 streetscape improvements project along Alabama Highway 21 from 3rd to 4th Street complete with settlement of the liquidated damages dispute and authorizing release of final payment to the contractor;
--Amended a contract with Barge Design Solutions for engineering services relative to an airport improvement runway project from $157,014 to $170,019 for additional services due to contractor delay in completion of project;
--Accepted the airport runway improvement project as complete at the recommendation of Barge Design Solutions as the city’s project consultant;
--Approved a land use agreement with the Sylacauga Board of Education and Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department for Walton Cruise Field athletic facility;
--Authorized Police Chief Kelley Johnson to accept water meter and installation donated by the Utilities Board at the police department’s firing range facility and to assume monthly charges for related water usage;
--Refunded the Alabama Department of Revenue Property Tax Division $376.08 for remittance of property tax litigation;
--Reappointed Gloria Owens to a three-year term of the city’s historical commission;
--Approved travel and expenses for police Investigator Roman Hubbard, Sgt. Kelly White and police officer Austin Pitts to attend tactical interviewing training in Anniston;
--Approved accounts payable of $217,898.14 and payroll of $627,291.08 for June; and
--Authorized Engineering Design Technologies to approve designs and advertises bids for 2018/2019 streetscape grants for downtown.
Prior to the end of the meeting, two residents addressed the council with no action taken.
One complained that the house next to his is overgrown with weeds and littered with garbage. A city official told the council the house belongs to the state. Councilman Ashton Fowler said the city will check on the matter to see what can be done.
The second resident, Michael James, a candidate for mayor, asked the city to fund the police department budget by an extra 25 percent.
Perryman said it was up to the police chief to request his own budget for the council to consider.