Sylacauga council interviews 3 for spot on city Board of Education

SYLACAUGA -- The City Council spent an extended work session Tuesday night interviewing three candidates for a seat on the city Board of Education.
The seat is currently occupied by Steve Marlowe, who was originally appointed to the board in 2007. The other candidates for the position are retired police officer Willie Kidd and local architect Ryan Coleman.
The City Council appoints school board members for five-year terms, with one term expiring each April and the council’s appointee taking office the first board meeting in June.
Council President Lee Perryman said the city is slightly behind in making the 2020 appointment. Perryman stressed that despite the timetable, the council will attempt to make the best decision possible.
”This is not a popularity contest, it's a hard decision,” Perryman said.
Kidd was the first to be interviewed. He previously served as a police officer in Sylacauga for 24 years, 14 of which were spent as a school resource officer.
Kidd said he and his family have a long history of civil service, and now that he is retired, he feels he has the time to really give back to the youth of the city.
“I just felt I needed to get back involved in civic duty,” Kidd told the council. “It's time to get off the bench and back in the ballgame.”
Kidd also focused on his understanding of the importance of the role of the city school board due to how decisions made by the BOE affect a wide range of people.
He said the most important part of the job is fostering communication between parents and the school system.
Coleman was the second interviewed.
Coleman noted that being the son of teachers and administrators -- his father is a former superintendent of Cullman County Schools -- has taught him the rigors of working in school administration. His mother is a former school principal.
Coleman was the only candidate who mentioned having children in the school system. He will have two in elementary school next year.
Coleman said for him, the priority for Sylacauga is to better prepare students for their lives after graduation. He specifically said that the system should better prepare students who may not choose to go to college.
Marlowe, the incumbent, was the last to go. He is the longest serving member of the school board.
Marlowe said the largest challenge the school system faces is the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marlowe said with the system’s already declining enrollment, it is imperative for the school board to get coming out of the crisis right.
“The idea of virtual classrooms is an opportunity,” he said, but he added that it needed to be handled properly.
He also noted the true job of the board is to make policy and said board members must be prepared to evaluate if they are overstepping their boundaries or not.
Whether he is reappointed or not, Marlowe said serving the community has been a “true honor.”
Perryman said after the interviews the council will take time to evaluate who is the best candidate. He said the decision should be ready by the next council meeting, set for June 16.