Sylacauga council holds first of 3 budget sessions this week

SYLACAUGA – The City Council held the first of three budget work sessions scheduled for this week Tuesday afternoon, with discussions centered around reimbursements in spending through the federal CARES Act.
The CARES Act (the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), provides payments to state and local governments navigating the impact of COVID-19. The act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Sylacauga can get reimbursed for expenses incurred due to the pandemic. The deadline to apply for these funds is Dec. 30.
During the budget session, Mayor Jim Heigl, Council President Lee Perryman, council members Ashton Fowler, Tiffany Nix and Dallas Davenport met with Shop Department Superintendent Ed Ford and representatives of the Executive and Legislative Department.
Leading the session was interim accounting Manager Yourlanda Burns. Also attending was City Clerk Patricia Carden and Assistant Clerk Kim Morris, along with council member-elect Nate Brewer. Outgoing council member Donnie Blackman was absent.
Some expenditures proposed in the departments can be reimbursed through the CARES Act, Burns said. These include janitorial supplies, laptops, tablets and more.
For example, Ford’s budget includes two laptops at an estimated cost of $1,900 each and janitorial supplies totaling more than $1,000.
Perryman said the costs of many items purchased by the city before Dec. 30 can be reimbursed. The municipality must apply through the government for the reimbursement funding.
Nix questioned if someone was in charge of making sure these reimbursable expenditures were handled.
“The Police Department orders many of our supplies through their suppliers. But the cost still comes out of each department. We just order together. Everyone pays their own part,” Burns said.
When it came to the proposed budget request for the shop, Ford said his was “pretty much level-funded. I’m good with mine.”
Much of the discussion with the Executive and Legislative Department was about legal fees with human resources specialist Jayne McGee supplying answers.
McGee said the proposed budget included employing an attorney to read and review, then make recommendations on the city’s handbook.
The estimated cost was between $5,000 to $7,500.
Perryman said all legal issues should go through the city attorney, and if another attorney was needed, then the council could consider it.
“I suggest we leave it out, and if we need it, we find the money to fund it,” he said. Other council members agreed.
The next two budget sessions are Wednesday at 4 p.m. and Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Faye Hosey Council Chambers. The Fire Department, Police Department, Municipal Court and Administrative and Finance Department will present their proposed budgets.