Sylacauga council hears from biz owner concerned about plan to narrow alleys

SYLACAUGA -- During its rescheduled meeting Thursday night, the Sylacauga City Council heard concerns from a local property owner about a Transportation Alternative Program project.
Laura Campbell, who rents out a storefront in the downtown area, addressed the council about concerns she has with a TAP project that is planned to narrow alleyways behind businesses downtown.
Campbell said the project would narrow the 16-foot roads by 4 feet in order to accommodate wider sidewalks to help accessibility. Campbell said she has spoken to several businesses that use those alleyways, and that several owners were worried that this would hurt their ability to receive shipments.
“Merchants downtown do not want the alleys narrowed,” Campbell said.
She said one truck driver said he would not be able to make a turn in the alley if the road was narrowed. She said the alley’s current width also allows for traffic to go both ways.
Campbell also spoke about several landscaping issues. These include dumpsters that are unsightly, planted islands that are overgrown and broken curbs.
City council member Ashton Fowler said part of the TAP project is to address the landscaping issues Campbell mentioned.
He also said the purpose of the project is to better hide away dumpsters and extend sidewalks for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and possible outdoor dining usage.
Fowler said the project would turn each alley into a one-way street to help alleviate issues from traffic moving both ways.
“There's been several near misses,” Fowler said.
Fowler also said he had not heard these concerns before -- not at the public meeting where the project was first discussed or since. He said some restaurants have said they were in favor of the plan.
Campbell said merchants would appreciate fixing issues like the dumpsters and look of the area, but not narrowing the alley.
Fowler, along with council member Tiffany Nix, expressed concern about if one part of the project could be done without widening the sidewalks.
Council member Lee Perryman also expressed concern due to the grant being ADA based.
“A lot of the reason for the grant is ADA approval,” Perryman said.
Fowler said after the meeting the council would check on the issue, and that it would likely depend on where the project is on the bid process.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a request form Gary Wesson, Teddy Byrd and Ron Cummings for use of a city-owned parking lot behind Odie’s Deli for a motorcycle show and stereo sound-off competition Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.;
Approved a request from City Clerk Patricia Carden to extend a contract to TempForce-Smart Staffing Solution for a general clerical worker for up to 180 additional days at 13.50 per hour;
Approved the transfer of a retail beer and wine license from Central Alabama Management LLC to Mitalbahen Ramjbhai Patel, owner of Hop in Chevron 2 at 1001 North Broadway Ave.;
Approved the transfer of a retail beer and wine license from Central Alabama Management LLC to Mitalbahen Ramjbhai Patel, owner of Hop in Texaco at 804 W Ft. Williams St.;
Approved travel expenses for Municipal Judge Barry Vaughn to attend the 2020 Municipal Law Conference in Gulf Shores at an estimated total cost of $1,605;
Approved travel expenses for municipal prosecutor Joseph Carlton to attend the 2020 Municipal Law Conference in Gulf Shores at an estimated cost of $1,575;
Approved travel expenses for police Lt. Renea Cummings and Lt. Willis Whatley at attend a two-day leadership training event in Oxford for an estimated total cost of $198;
Approved travel expenses for police Chief Kelley Johnson to attend a leadership training course in Oxford for an estimated total cost of $99;
Approved travel expenses for human resources specialist Jayne McGee to attend a workers’ compensation class in Auburn for an estimated total cost of $275.44;
Approved the June payroll totaling $418,832.14; and
Approved payment of invoices received for June totaling $507,058.44.