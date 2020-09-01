Sylacauga council gets preliminary look at proposed community center

SYLACAUGA – The City Council during its work session Tuesday night got a “very preliminary” look at drawings of a proposed multi-million-dollar community center.
Brandy Robinson with Engineering Design Technologies (EDT), the firm working on the project for the city, showed the council several drawings. Council President Lee Perryman insisted those drawings were just examples.
“I want to make it clear no decisions have been made on a new community center. No location has been chosen and no contract has been signed to start work on a community center,” Perryman said.
The community center renditions Robinson showed had an enclosed swimming pool and outdoor basketball court.
Perryman said the council is looking at one center, which would include a swimming pool, for the entire community. He said the current pool will cost too much to repair, as will the Verlie Collins Center, which is decades old.
“Let’s build a single facility to unify the pool and the two community centers we have. But before any decision is made, we must study how we can afford to do it and where to put it,” the council president said.
The center, Perryman said, could also house a police substation for that area of town.
Most of the talk since early this year on a location has centered around the old Food World property on North Main Avenue, which the city owns.
The community center and swimming pool were hot topics during the recent municipal election.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix spoke up and said a centralized location for this center is the best solution.
“When I was growing up in the community where (the) Verlie Collins Center is, people said it was for ‘Blacks,’ while the J. Craig Smith Community Center was where ‘whites’ went. If we do build this center, it should serve everyone,” Nix said.
Perryman agreed, “It needs to be ours, not theirs.”
The council president said before anything moves forward, the city has to find ways to fund the center through grants and other measures.
“The public will be involved in this every step of the way. We will hold public hearings and keep you informed on moving forward with, hopefully, building a new centralized community center in a location accessible to everyone,” he said.
As the council begins in earnest working on making the center a reality, two new council members will join the administration in November. They will be joining the remaining incumbent council members in moving forward with the project.
Laura Barlow Heath was elected to the District 5 seat as she defeated incumbent Dallas Davenport.
A runoff is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, between Timothy “Nate” Brewer and DeCorey Hale for the District 3 seat. Councilman Donnie Blackmon lost the seat in the Aug. 25 municipal election.