SYLACAUGA – The City Council extended the waiver of the $150 fee on all annexation applications submitted through Sept. 30.
The decision was made during Thursday’s council meeting.
Late in 2018, the council allowed those interested in annexing to do so without charging an application fee through March.
The waiving of these fees is part of an effort to grow the city limits and population as the 2020 census nears.
Mayor Jim Heigl said Friday afternoon the municipality’s administration hopes to continue to encourage those residents outside the city to consider annexation. “Maintaining and growing our population is key to obtaining grants and businesses for our city,” the mayor said.
He indicated some of the recent annexations the city has approved involve parents whose children are in Sylacauga City Schools. ‘’They’re paying a tuition to have their children attend city schools. By annexing, they no longer have to pay tuition,” Heigl said.
Other benefits of annexation the mayor noted include police and fire protection.
Annexation requirements include:
The property must be contiguous to the Sylacauga city limits. If your property is not contiguous, contact the city clerk for further information on annexation;
Furnish a letter of petition signed by property owner(s) requesting annexation into the city;
Furnish a typed legal description of the property and copy of tax notice;
Furnish a vicinity map showing the location of the property. Plot the property on the city map; and
Furnish the name of the utility/utilities providing water, sewer and garbage service.
Applications can be obtained at City Hall at the Municipal Complex on North Broadway Avenue. For more information, call 256-401-2400.