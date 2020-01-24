Sylacauga council contributes $5K for 12th annual Marble Festival

SYLACAUGA -- Members of the Sylacauga City Council during their meeting Thursday approved a payment of $5,000 to the Sylacauga Arts Council’s Marble Festival fund.
The money will be used to help promote and cover expenses for the upcoming “Magic of Marble Fest,” set for March 3-11.
This will be the 12th year for the popular event, which continues to grow, festival officials note.
Ted Spears, chairman of the annual festival, thanked the mayor and council for their continued support.
“Each year, the council has approved the $5,000 to pay many festival expenses, including advertisements, setting up tents and more,” he said. “It’s a whole laundry list of things this will help cover.
“This wouldn’t be possible without the support from the city. Thanks for helping to put Sylacauga on the map.”
Several events are already planned for this year’s festival, including an opportunity to view and purchase sculptures at the B.B. Comer Memorial Library, visits to a marble quarry, a mayor’s reception, library tours and more.
For more information on this year’s events visit, www.bbcomerlibrary.net/marblefestival/.
Councilman Ashton Fowler was absent Thursday.
In other business, the council:
Approved a resolution requesting assistance from the state Legislature regarding annexation for approximately seven non-contiguous properties into the city limits;
Approved a recommendation from human relations specialist Jayne McGee to enter into a contract with Employment Screening Services Inc. for the provision of drug screening services;
Approved replacing skylights at the animal shelter at an estimated cost of $4,000;
Approved publishing a notice of a public hearing to consider adoption of a revised flood damage prevention ordinance to be held on a yet to be determined date;
Accepted a recommendation fromEngineering Design Technologies Inc. (EDT), as the city’s engineering and industry consultant, and accepted the 2015 TAP (Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternative Program) streetscape improvement project as complete;
Accepted a recommendation from EDT to approve the proposed remediation plans regarding the correction of Land and Water Conservation Fund grant compliance deficiency findings. The council also authorized EDT to submit said plans to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for consideration;
Accepted a recommendation from police Chief Kelley Johnson to accept the donation of four portable classroom units from the Sylacauga Housing Authority. The approval includes permission to relocate the units to the city’s firing range inside the Industrial Park;
Approved a five-year capital lease with Thompson Caterpillar through the National Income and Product Accounts (NIPA)/National Joint Power Alliance (NJPA) purchasing coalition for a backhoe, excavator and wheel loader at a monthly rate of $5,855.53;
Approved refunding $56.27 paid to the city as property tax litigation in November 2019. According to city officials, the parcel sale to the state was canceled;
Approved changing the pay status for Sylacauga police Sgt. Kelly White from $20.30/hr to $21.48/hr, for night shift incentive as interim sergeant;
Approved travel and expenses for McGee to attend the Economic Development Association of Alabama Leadership Institute course Essentials of Economic Development in Scottsboro on Feb. 6. Estimated expenses for McGee total $242.32;
Approved travel and expenses for police officers Curt Looney and Austin Pitts to attend the “Evaluating Truthfulness and Detecting Deception, through Nonverbal Behavior,” courses on Jan. 22-23 in Jacksonville. There was not a registration fee. The only expense was for the use of a city vehicle;
Approved travel and expenses for interim Director of Code Enforcement Mike Whetstone and part-time code inspector Wayne Sayers to attend the Alabama Association of Plumbing, Gas and Mechanical Inspectors 57th annual educational conference in Auburn on April 1-3. Total estimated expense for Whetstone and Sayers is $150. Whetstone and Sayers will carpool;
Approved accounts payable for December in the amount of$267,437.62; and
Approved December payroll in the amount of$437,237.63.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.