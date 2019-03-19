SYLACAUGA – The City Council is considering whether to turn the vacant Mountainview School into a community center while making repairs to the municipality’s oldest center, Verlie Collins.
During the council work session Tuesday evening, Council President Lee Perryman said he and Councilwoman Tiffany Nix had requested interim Director of Planning and Code Mike Whetstone look at what repairs needed to be made at Verlie Collins.
Whetstone said the center needed a new roof, HVAC and more. Estimated cost to temporarily fix the building, he said, was $30,000.
Perryman said something needed to be done fast and brought up the possibility of rehabilitating the vacant school into a community center.
Jim Armstrong, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said the Collins Center was not going to last, but the school had possibilities.
Nix suggested making repairs to Verlie Collins and looking for ways to renovate the school property.
Perryman requested Armstrong and Whetstone find professional help in developing a plan for the use of the school as a community center.
“Let’s quit kicking the can down the road,” he said. “We need to look at some real numbers on turning the school into a community center. Hopefully, we can do this within a month.”
Following the work session, the council held its regular meeting.
At the beginning of the meeting, Linda Dickson, chair of the Sylacauga Historical Commission, and its members unveiled three historic markers as part of the state 200th birthday celebration.
The three markers are Sylacauga Cemetery, Sylacauga Historical District and B.B. Comer Memorial Library, which is now Comer Museum.
In other business, the council:
Adopted an ordinance amending several annexation ordinances by adding additional language regarding extension of police jurisdictions;
Approved a resolution accepting a $10,000 contribution from the Sylacauga Utilities Board and authorized the expenditure to the Sylacauga Arts Council Marble Festival Fund for use in sponsorship of the 11th Annual Magic of Marble Festival on April 2-13;
Approved a request from fire Chief Adam Gardner to purchase a metal storage building for installation at Fire Station #2 from Cabaniss Feed and Farm Supply at a cost of $2,570;
Purchased a 54-inch Hustler lawn mower for use on city grounds from Griffins Outdoor Supply at a cost of $5,118;
Set a public hearing to consider several petitions for annexation and recommendations to zoning of those certain properties for 6 p.m. on May 7;
Accepted a recommendation from the fire chief to provide a pay increase for Lt. Nate Osgood for taking on the additional duties of fire inspector;
Approved an application for ABC Special Events Retail Alcohol License for Jays Sports Grill LLC for a Spring Fling Concert on April 13 from 5 to 11 p.m., with sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages restricted to the Grill’s parking lot at 704 W. Fort Williams St.;.
Approved travel and expenses for training and certification for human resource specialist Jayne McGee, police Chief Kelley Johnson, police Capt. Rondell Muse, code enforcement administrative secretary Shannon Plexico, animal shelter technician Connie Willette, fire recruit Harmony Delaine Kelley, fire recruit Andrew John Tubbs, and Municipal Court Clerk Amber Johns;
Approved payrolls of $407,868.42 and accounts payable invoices of $406,183.40 for February.