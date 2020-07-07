Sylacauga council closes in on new building codes ordinance

SYLACAUGA – It took less than five minutes Tuesday evening for the City Council to hold a public hearing on adoption of an ordinance for new building-related codes.
The hearing was originally scheduled for April 7 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 stay-home order by the city administration.
Council President Lee Perryman opened the public hearing and called for comments on the new ordinance. No one spoke for or against it.
Perryman asked interim Code Enforcement Director Mike Whetstone for a comment on the ordinance’s various new codes relating to inspection activities and enforcement of building and life safety provisions.
Whetstone said he thought the ordinance was ready for adoption.
“I will answer any questions anyone has,” he said. “The Planning Commission and council have been working on this ordinance for more than four years.”
The new ordinance, 2225-20, will repeal and replace ordinance 2136-12.
“The new ordinance, hopefully, will clear up a lot of issues that need to be changed or removed from the other ordinance. In the meantime, permit costs are being kept down,” Whetstone said.
Fire Chief Nate Osgood also pointed out this ordinance will update fire codes, which are needed.
The public hearing was closed after no one addressed the council.
Action on the ordinance will be considered at the council meeting Thursday.