Sylacauga council certifies results of District 3 runoff election

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council had a brief called meeting Tuesday afternoon to certify the results of the runoff election Oct. 6 for the council’s District 3 seat.
The winner, Timothy “Nate” Brewer, garnered 201 votes in the runoff, with 17 absentee ballots and two provisional ballots, for a total of 220.
DeCorey Hale won 132 votes, with no absentees or provisionals.
In the general election Aug. 25, both Brewer and Hale bested incumbent Donnie Blackmon, but neither won more than 50 percent of the vote, forcing a runoff.
The only other change to the Sylacauga council will be in District 5, where incumbent Dallas Davenport was defeated by Laura Barlow Heath. Mayor Jim Heigl and council incumbents Ashton Fowler, Tiffany Nix and Lee Perryman were all re-elected without runoffs.
The new administration will be sworn in Nov. 2.
Blackmon and Davenport were not present for the called meeting Tuesday. The runoff results in Ward 3 were certified unanimously and without public controversy or discussion.