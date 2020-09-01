Sylacauga council certifies results from Aug. 25 municipal election

SYLACAUGA – The City Council during a special meeting Tuesday at noon canvassed and certified the results of the Aug. 25 municipal general election.
Those candidates certified as winners were incumbent Mayor Jim Heigl; District 1 council incumbent Ashton Fowler; District 2 council incumbent Tiffany Nix; District 4 council incumbent and current council President Lee Perryman; and District 5 Councilwoman-Elect Laura Barlow Heath.
A runoff will be held for the council District 3 seat Tuesday, Oct. 6, at J. Craig Smith Community Center. Timothy “Nate” Brewer and DeCorey Hale are running for the seat. Both are seeking their first term as an elected official.
The winner will replace incumbent Donnie Blackmon, who lost his bid for re-election. Fellow incumbent Dallas Davenport, who holds the District 5 seat, also failed to win a second term.
The total number of voters in the election was 2,076, compared to 2,488 in 2016. Election officials believe the COVID virus and weather had something to do with the low turnout.
The official vote count, which includes absentee and provisional votes, for candidates was as follows:
*Mayor – Jim Heigl, 1,228; Baxter Bozeman, 64; Joseph Hamilton, 29; Michael James, 41; Richard ‘Rick’ Morris, 650; and Jamie Lee Powell, 41;
*District 1 – Ashton Fowler, 517; Mike Landers, 93; and Albert Patton, 61;
*District 2 – Tiffany Nix, 203; Andrew Morgan, 83; and Laffarin “Deon” Smith, 13;
*District 3 – Donnie Blackmon, 86; Timothy “Nate” Brewer, 162; and DeCorey Hale, 107;
*District 4 – Jonathan ‘Jon’ Hall, 103; Frank “Lee” Perryman, 283; and Jada Thomas-Combs, 98;
*District 5 – Dallas Davenport, 65; Laura Barlow Heath, 126; and John Wesson, 58.
A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can be counted.
Sylacauga’s next administration will take office on the first Monday in November.