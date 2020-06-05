Sylacauga council briefed on possible pact between BOE, Babe Ruth baseball

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council took time during its regular work session Tuesday to discuss a new agreement between the municipality’s Babe Ruth youth baseball league and the Board of Education.
Council member Ashton Fowler said the purpose of the agreement is to clear up the shared usage of Walton Cruise Field.
“It's just about the same as last year’s,” Fowler said when explaining the contract to the rest of the council.
Fowler said the contract would have the field maintained by a year-round maintenance crew, but the pre- and post-game prep will change hands depending on which group has an active season at the time.
“Babe Ruth will handle it during their season, high school will handle it during their season,” he said. “There will be a clean handoff a week after each season is over.”
Fowler said during that handoff, the council, school board and Parks and Recreation Department will ensure a full inventory is done at the field. Any items that need to be replaced or fixed will be handled by the entity whose season has wrapped up.
Fowler said the agreement will also allow for one organization to use the field while the other is maintaining it.
Fowler said the contract will go to the Parks and Recreation Board for review and will then return to the council for final approval.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a resolution amending board application procedures so that applications will be handled by the City Clerk's Office;
Approved a resolution in support of a proposal from Coosa Valley Medical Center to reallocate gas tax bridge funds to CVMC to help deal with the economic impact of COVID-19;
Approved a contract for $86,650 with Barge Design Solutions for engineering services on the Airport Improvement Project;
Approved action authorizing the Code Department to issue and enforce right of way use permits and to use a contracted outside engineer when needed;
Approved a request by AT&T for a right of way use permit in the 200 block of North Broadway Avenue;
Approved authorizing the city attorney to prepare a resolution requesting an opinion from the attorney general proving clarification on eligibility requirements for firefighter benefits;
Approved payment of $4,163.04 to the Alabama First Responders Benefits Association for 2020 firefighter illness and disability plan premiums;
Approved refunding $35.28 to the Sylacauga Fireman’s Fund for the payment of the employee portion of illness and disability plan premiums for three part-time firefighters removed from the 2020 invoice;
Approved refunding $198.24 to Matthew Stivers for an illness and disability premium paid in full by the employee;
Approved a request by police Chief Kelley Johnson to accept a quote of $2,320 from CE Electrical Services for work at the department’s firing range;
Approved an increase in travel and expenses related to police recruit Aaron Osbourn attending the police academy in Anniston. Tuition increased from $250 to $1,000, while room and board increased from $1,800 to $3,800. Reimbursement of cost was reduced from $1,3000 to $500;
Approved a warrant purchase agreement in relation to the school board;
Approved an agreement with Talladega County for voting machines for the 2020 municipal elections;
Approved a resolution designating the city clerk/treasurer to perform 2020 election duties;
Approved paying $540 for cleaning of the council chambers in relation to COVID-19;
Approved paying $1,327 for the cleaning of city facilities Tuesday-Friday, related to COVID-19;
Approved travel and expenses for police Lt. Willis Whatley and Lt. Renea Cummings for a certification leadership training course totaling $198 for both officers; and
Approved payment of accounts payable totaling $70,958.07.