SYLACAUGA – The owner of a new restaurant was introduced during the City Council meeting Thursday evening.
Councilman Donnie Blackmon said Dipak Patel is opening an American Deli franchise on Alabama 21 North in the old Kentucky Fried Chicken location.
“I’m sure you have seen the wonderful renovation going on at that location. Everything is going to be prepared fresh daily. There will be a drive-thru and customers can call in orders,” Blackmon said.
Patel, who is from Montgomery, said he was driving through Sylacauga when he saw the building was for sale. He bought the property and has been renovating it from the inside to the outside.
A native of India, Patel thanked the city and council for the help he has received. He said the restaurant has a menu that offers a variety of foods, including Philly cheesesteaks, Reubens, hamburgers, fries, fish, gyros, club sandwiches, garden salads, chicken wings and more.
American Deli started in Atlanta in 1989. Today, there are more than 150 locations. Patel hopes to open a second location on U.S. 280 near Walmart.
Blackmon said Patel plans to move to Sylacauga from Montgomery. Council members welcomed the new business owner to the Marble City.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the council made three appointments to city boards. The three men appointed were the only applicants.
Former City Council President Rocky Lucas from the last administration was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Board, taking over for Darren Holland, whose term expired.
Lucas will serve a five-year term ending October 2023.
Robert Holmes was appointed to a six-year term on the Airport Authority. He replaces David Morrill, whose term expired in August 2018.
Holmes’ term ends in August 2024.
Jim Hethcox will serve a four-year term as supernumerary on the Commercial Development Authority ending March 2023.
In other business, the council:
Set a public hearing for April 2 at 6 p.m. to consider a request from Blue Bell Creameries to close/vacate a portion of a public alley within Blue Bell properties off West 4th Street. The Planning Commission supports the request;
Authorized the purchase of two Grasshopper Mowers for the Street Department at the state bid price of $11,425 each from Moridge Manufacturing to be paid from FY19 budgeted Capital Improvement Funds;
Authorized an expenditure of $5,000 to the Sylacauga Arts Council Marble Festival Fund to be used to promote the city’s marble resources and history along with helping to defray expenses for the annual Magic of Marble Festival April 2-13;
Accepted the recommendation of the consulting engineer to approve a resolution authorizing a change order for $26,830 from Standard Roofing of Montgomery for the addition of 2,000 square feet of additional roofing repairs at the former Food World building and waterproofing at Comer Library as part of the miscellaneous roofing and HVAC for the city project; funding for the change order to come from remaining contingency funds, library reimbursement and bond proceeds;
Accepted the recommendation of interim Director of Code Enforcement Mike Whetstone for an expenditure of up to $7,626 to H&B Builders for work at the former Mountainview School building;
Approved the return on an overpayment of the 2019 business license fee to Shane Bland, doing business as CL Gunworks;
Accepted a recommendation from Municipal Court Clerk Amber Johns to authorize the return of an $800 cash bond to defendant Kanaji Bhatia;
Accepted a recommendation to grant a request for leave without pay for Street Department employee Evan Williams for period of Dec. 18-Feb. 18;
Extended the waiver of the $150 annexation fee on all annexation applications submitted through Sept. 30;
Approved travel/expenses for police Officer Blake McGhee, code enforcement administrative secretary Shannon Plexico, police Sgt. Shane Bland, police Lt. Willis Whatley, police Officer Stephen Ledbetter, police Investigator Ben Layton and police Sgt. Charlton Kircus to attend certification or courses related to their work;
Authorized the payment of payrolls totaling $425,672.58 and balance of account payable invoices of $707,115.92 for January.
No formal action was required by the council on a request from Comer Museum to close West 8th Street between Broadway and Norton avenues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 2 for the museum’s sixth annual Car and Bike Show.
Police Chief Kelley Johnson, as traffic director, handles street closings.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m. Council meetings are open to the public.