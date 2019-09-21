SYLACAUGA -- Members of the City Council during their meeting Tuesday awarded the Merkel Field Sylcauga Municipal runway and lighting improvement project to Dunn Construction.
The contract is worth $2,415,522.25.
The approval was recommended by Barge Design Solutions Inc., which is serving as the engineering firm for the project.
Merkel Field Sylacauga Municipal Airport was awarded $1,948,542 in grant funding earlier this year from the Federal Aviation Administration.
In addition to the FAA grant, funds for the project include $105,000 from the city, with some other funding from the Airport Authority.
“The airport is important to our industries, and we hope to continue to bring more business to the city.” Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said. “These improvements include the repaving of the runway and the installment of new lights.”
No official time line has been set, but airport officials previously said they expect the airport improvements be completed by the end of 2019.
In other business, the council:
Renewed a grant for food and transportation services for senior citizens with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, requiring matching funds of $2,902;
Authorized a special use permit for T-Mobile to modify its equipment on an existing tower at 2155 Settlement Road at the recommendation of Center for Municipal Solutions;
Accepted a grant from Walmart in the amount of $5,000 to be used to purchase various police equipment;
Reappointed Amy Priceto the Library Board for a term of four years. Price was the only applicant;
Reappointed John Wesson tothe Parks and Recreation Board for a five-year term. Wesson was the only applicant;
Reappointed Scott Roberson to a five-year term on the Parks and Recreation Board. Roberson was the only applicant;
Approved an application from Central Alabama Management LLC for the transfer of a retail table wine license (off-premises only) from Shop N Fill at 1001 N. Broadway Ave.;
Approved an application from Central Alabama Management LLC for the transfer of a retail beer license (off-premises only) from Shop N Fill at 1001 N. Broadway Ave.;
Approved an application from Central Alabama Management LLC for the transfer of a retail table wine license (off-premises only) from Bowden Oil Company Inc. at 804 W. Fort Williams St.;
Approved an application from Central Alabama Management for the transfer of a retail beer license (off-premises only) from Bowden Oil Company Inc. at 804 W Fort Williams St.;
Approved an application from Central Alabama Management for the transfer of a retail table wine license (off-premises only) from Bowden Oil Company Inc. at 1207 West Park St.;
Approved an application from Central Alabama Management for the transfer of a retail beer license (off-premises only) from Bowden Oil Company Inc. at 1207 West Park St.;
Approved travel and expenses for Sylacauga firefighter Clay Upchurch to attend the 2019 Fire Department Recruit School at the city of Mountain Brook Fire Department, Sept. 23-Nov. 22. Total estimated expenses for Upchurch are $1,700.00;
Approved travel and expenses for Animal Shelter employee Connie L. Willette to attend the Certified Euthanasia Technician Training Course at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Sept. 20-21. Registration fee is $300;
Approved travel and expenses for Animal Control Officer Larry McConatha to attend specialized training with the city of Montgomery’s Animal Control Department for up to six days (or one day per week for up to six weeks). Total estimated expenses for McConatha are $90;
Approved the balance of accounts payable for August in the amount of $348,050.92;
Approved August payroll in the amount of $409,782.93; and
Approved accounts payable received as of Sept. 17 in the amount of $38,665.64.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.