SYLACAUGA — Members of the Sylacauga City Council during their meeting Tuesday approved expenses in the amount of $4,988.74 for Stone & Sons Electrical Contractors, Inc. to install six new traffic signal GPS clocks on North Broadway Avenue.
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) recommended the city replace its timing systems along the state-owned road, according to Sylacauga Code Enforcement Director Mike Whetstone.
After ALDOT installs traffic signals on state roads and highways, it’s up to local municipalities to maintain them.
“If the power goes out, with our current system, their timers don’t automatically reset,” Whetstone said. “They have to be reset manually through a computer system, and there are a limited number of people who are certified to do it. The new clocks will automatically reset themselves during a power outage.
“This will help with traffic flow, but traffic safety in that area hasn’t been a problem,” he continued. “It will help with synchronicity and will meet ALDOT’s standards.”
Whetstone said a timeline for the project has not been set.
In other business, the council:
•Authorized an educational incentive pay increase of $1.10 per hour, from $35.52 to $36.62, for Sylacauga Fire Chief Adam Gardner for earning an associate of science degree in Occupational Safety and Health from Columbia Southern University;
•Approved travel expenses for Accounting Clerk III Sandy Sorensen to attend the Local Government Health Insurance Board Payroll and Personnel Conference in Wetumpka on Oct. 10. Total estimated expenses for Sorensen will be $73;
•Approved travel expenses for Human Relations Specialist Jayne McGhee to attend the Local Government Health Insurance Board Payroll and Personnel Conference in Wetumpka on Oct. 10 Total estimated expense for McGhee is $15;
•Approved travel expenses for Human Relations Specialist Jayne McGhee to attend the Alabama City/County Management Association Certification Program’s Leadership and Effective Public Management course in Prattville on Nov 14-15. Total estimated expenses will be $292.17;
•Approved travel expenses for SPD Sgt. Ryan Gaither to attend the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act training in Montgomery on Oct. 3. Total estimated expenses will be $25;
•Approved expenses for Councilman Dallas Davenport to attend the Alabama League of Municipalities 2019 Municipal Leadership Institute on Oct. 3. Total estimated expenses will be $229.11;
•Approved expenses for Councilwoman Tiffany Nix to attend the Alabama League of Municipalities 2019 Municipal Leadership Institute in Prattville on Oct. 3. Total estimated expenses will be $150;
•Approved expenses for Councilman Donnie Blackmon to attend the Alabama League of Municipalities 2019 Municipal Leadership Institute in Prattville on Oct 3. Total estimated expenses for Blackmon are $150.
•Approved a request from the Sylacauga City Schools to withdraw $300,000 from the 18.5 mil Ad Valorem Tax Fund to pay for building insurance, technology, infrastructure improvements and safety upgrades;
•Approved accounts payable for September in the amount of $47,558.72.
The council also held a brief called meeting Monday morning to tackle several routine agenda items, including:
•Authorized the pay of Fire Department personnel for balances of compensation and time off accrued through Sept. 30, 2019;
•Re-established the work period for the Fire Department as a 21-day work period;
•Authorized STEP raises for eligible city employees, effective Oct. 1, 2019;
•Approved a 2 percent cost of living adjustment for full-time employees, effective Oct. 1, 2019; and
•Authorized the City to continue to operate under the fiscal 2019 budgets until the fiscal 2020 budgets are approved.
The council set Oct. 31 as the target date for the 2020 budget to be finalized and approved.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m., preceded by a work session at 5.